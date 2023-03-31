Latta upsets fourth-ranked Silo

LATTA — In what was arguably the biggest win of the spring so far, the Latta Lady Panthers outlasted host Silo 18-12 in a Tuesday night slugfest in a game between two of the top teams in Class 4A.
No. 12 Latta inched its way closer to the .500 mark at 7-8, while No. 4 Silo dropped to 6-3.
The Lady Panthers hosted local foe Stratford on Thursday before taking the weekend off. Latta travels to the Tecumseh Festival next Tuesday and will face Class 6A Westmoore at 5 p.m. and the host Lady Savages at 6:15 p.m.
Against the Lady Rebels, Latta piled up a whopping 26 hits including home runs by Brooklyn Ryan, Kate Williams, Talise Parnell and Jaycee Presley.
Ryan and Parnell started the game with back-to-back solo home runs. Presley hit a three-run blast in the top of the third inning to put the Lady Panthers on top 6-3.
Silo scored twice in the bottom of the third to make it a one-run game, before Latta used a seven-run volley in the top of the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth to push the LHS advantage to 15-5. Williams’ three-run homer was the big blow for Latta in the pivotal seven-run outburst.
Presley had the hottest bat of them all, going a perfect 5-for-5 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Five other Latta players had three hits apiece.
Ryan went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored; Parnell finished 3-for-3 with two walks (including an intentional walk with the bases loaded), two RBIs and three runs scored; Laraby Jennings went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored; Williams clubbed two doubles and went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored; and Ayzia Booth ended up 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Paislee Anderson and Kymber Davis added two hits each in the LHS onslaught.
The Lady Rebels ended the game with 13 hits and got home runs from Makayla Clark and Brooklyn Toney. Both players finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Avery Beauchamp went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored for the home team, while Bree Ginn went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
There were 10 errors in the contest, six by Silo and four by Latta.
