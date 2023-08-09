LATTA — The Latta Panthers got three hits from Kate Williams and a solo home run from Talise Parnell in a 4-2 win over Wilson Monday at Swanson Field.
The Lady Panthers were at Davis on Tuesday and travel to McAlester at 5 p.m. today.
Latta 4, Wilson 2
Parnell slugged a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to get Latta on the scoreboard early.
Wilson countered with a two-out, two RBI single from Allissa Schiralli in the top of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Latta scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to regain the advantage for good. Jaycie Prine hit an RBI single and the Addison Thomas later scored the go-ahead run via a Wilson error.
Laraby Jennings drove home an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning with a base hit to left field.
Williams led a 12-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-3. Parnell and Kymber Davis both went 2-for-3 for the hosts. Savannah Senkel and Parnell both clubbed doubles for the Lady Panthers.
Jennings earned the pitching win. She struck out nine, didn’t walk a batter and allowed no earned runs in the complete-game effort.
Byng takes control early in win
HOLDENVILLE — The Byng High School softball team got its season off to a big start with a convincing 12-1 win over Holdenville in a Monday night road game.
It was the season-opener for both squads.
Byng played at Vanoss on Tuesday and travels to Sulphur at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Byng 12, Holdenville 1
Byng scored six runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on five more in the second frame to bolt to an 11-0 lead.
The first-inning BHS barrage included an RBI double by Brayleigh Stephens, a sacrifice fly from McKenzie Alford and three Holdenville errors.
Byng loaded the bases to begin the second inning when Piper Presley walked, Alona Cooper-Rochovitz singled and Stephens walked. Two runs scored when Havyn Miller reached on an error. Hannah Wort later drove in two runs with a base hit to give Byng its 11-0 advantage.
Byng’s final run game in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Miller, who led a six-hit BHS offense with a 2-for-3 showing that included three RBIs and two runs scored.
Presley earned the pitching win for Byng. She struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run in four innings.
Ryleigh Hill had two of Holdenville’s four hits. The Lady Wolverines got singles from Cylee Null and Autumn Jackson.
Stonewall starts strong against Varnum
STONEWALL — The Stonewall High School softball team erased a 1-0 deficit with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and strolled past Varnum 14-4 Monday in a season-opening home game.
The Lady Longhorns return to action Friday at Maud.
Stonewall 14, Varnum 4
Lilly Wyche led an eight-hit Stonewall offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. She also had two stolen bases.
Faith Ross finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and also scored three times. Landon Dye also went 2-for-3, knocked in three runs and scored once for the home team.
Wyche also got the job done for Stonewall in the pitching circle, where she struck out seven, walked four and allowed two earned runs in the four-inning run-rule victory.
Megan Wildcat had two hits for Varnum, while Kat Morgan cracked a two-run home run.
Nataleigh Beaver was the losing hurler for the Lady Whippets. She struck out five, walked five, hit two batters and allowed four earned runs in 3.1 innings.
