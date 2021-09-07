TUSHKA — The going got rough for the high-powered Latta High School softball team last weekend at the Tushka Tournament.
Silo edged Latta 2-0 in a late game on Friday before Caddo knocked the Lady Panthers out of tournament play with a 7-1 victory on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers, who won their first three tournament games, now sit at 15-4 on the year. Silo, which shut out Broken Bow 6-0 on Saturday, improved to 16-6. Caddo, ranked No. 5 in Class A, now sits at 18-1.
Latta will try to rebound with a huge District 2A-4 road game at 5:30 p.m. today in Dibble. The Lady Demons are 15-4 overall and 9-1 in the district.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Caddo 7, Latta 1
The Lady Bruins broke open the game with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Jaycie Nichols hit an inside-the-park home run for a grand slam to highlight the frame.
Caddo out-hit the Lady Panthers 7-6 and was aided by three LHS errors.
Jaylee Willis paced Latta at the plate, going 2-for-3. Latta’s four other hits came from Kate Williams, Trinity Cotanny and Taryn Batterton.
Jaycie Nichols finished 3-for-4 with the four RBIs to lead the Caddo offense. Timber Hensley and Kadey McKay both hit doubles for the Lady Bruins.
Rylan Peevyhouse was the winning pitcher for Caddo. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just five hits and one earned run in a complete-game outing. Jade Sanders absorbed the loss for Latta. She struck out five, walked one and gave up six hits in three innings.
Friday, Sept. 3
Silo 2, Latta 0
Silo scratched for two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then there were zeros on the scoreboard the rest of the way.
The game featured a dandy pitcher’s duel between Latta’s Taryn Batterton Christina Clark of Silo. Batterton struck out six, walked two and allowed just two hits — including an RBI double by Makayla Clark in the Lady Rebel’s first inning. Silo’s other run had come when Shay Linn Midgley walked to lead off the game, stole second, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Lexi McDonald and scored on a wild pitch. Midgley had Silo’s only other hit, a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth frame.
One of four Latta hits was a double by Brooklyn Ryan. Jade Sanders, Laraby Jennings and Kate Williams had the Lady Panthers’ other hits.
Tupelo falls to Atoka, Coalgate
TUSHKA — The Tupelo Lady Tigers also suffered a pair of losses Friday at the loaded Tushka Tournament.
Atoka shut out Tupelo 5-0 in the opener before Coalgate clipped the Lady Tigers 4-1 in Game 2.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad — ranked No. 13 in Class B — ended up 8-8 after going 1-3 in tournament play. The Lady Tigers travel to Stuart at 5 p.m. today.
Friday, Sept. 4
Game 1
Atoka 5, Tupelo 0
Emma Hardison paced an eight-hit Atoka offense, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. She also pitched a complete game for the victory for the Lady Wampus Cats. Hardison struck out one, walked one and scattered four hits in seven shutout innings.
Ava Sliger was solid in defeat for the Lady Tigers. She struck out nine, walked two and allowed four earned runs in six innings.
Tupelo managed four hits by four different players. Kylee Watson doubled, while Kaylea Palmer, Bailey Battles and Raylee Jones each had base hits.
Game 2
Coalgate 4, Tupelo 1
The contest was highlighted by the efforts of pitchers Ava Sliger of Tupelo and Chloe Brown of Coalgate.
Brown struck out 10, walked none and allowed three hits and one earned run in six innings to earn the win. Sliger’s numbers were nearly the same. She struck out nine, walked none and allowed one earned run in five innings of work.
Coalgate’s three hits came from Breana Hale, Abi Looney and Jaci Lackey. Tupelo got a double from Victoria Palmer, who finished 1-for-2 and scored a run. Kaylea Palmer finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sliger notched the other Tupelo base hit.
The Wildcats are now 18-5 on the season and play at Hugo at 5 p.m. today.
