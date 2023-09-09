SILO — Local teams Latta and Tupelo ran into good pitching Thursday in a pair of first-round games at the Silo High School Baseball Tournament.
Dale hurlers Jack Rooker and Casen Richardson combined to allow just one Latta hit in a 7-1 victory over the Panthers. Coach Dillon Atkinson’s crew, ranked No. 13 in Class A, fell to 9-6 on the year, while Dale — No. 6 in Class A — improved to 10-5.
Class B No. 3 Tupelo came out on the short end of a 6-1 decision against host Silo. The Rebels, ranked No. 5 in Class A, improved to 11-3 on the season while Tupelo dropped to 13-4.
“We just got outplayed,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “We had way too many strikeouts offensively and we’ve been much better in that area until today. Overall it was just a bad approach all day at the plate.”
The tournament continued on Friday and wraps up today.
Dale 7, Latta 1
Rooker started on the mound for Dale. He struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run through the first four innings. Richardson tossed the final three shutout innings for the Pirates. He struck out three and didn’t allow a run or a hit.
Latta sophomore Reese Littlefield wasn’t having any part of a shutout. He blasted a solo home run over the left field fence to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning and get Latta within 3-1.
Gestin Pollard was the losing pitcher for Latta. He struck out one and walked two in 6.1 innings. Reliever Ryder Perry recorded the final two outs of the game and pitched around a walk and a hit batter.
Rooker helped his own cause by leading the Dale offense. He finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Richardson went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored for the Pirates while Braylon White ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Dale’s seven-hit attack.
Silo 6, Tupelo 1
Silo pitcher Landon Langley was dominant on the mound. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work. Kacey Spalding struck out one of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning.
Tupelo finished with six total hits, including two from both Dalton O’Dell and Payton Bills. O’Dell finished 2-for-4 with a double and Bills slapped a pair of doubles and went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Luke Foreman and R Johnson had the other Tupelo hits.
Silo collected nine hits in the game and got two hits from Sam Mendenhall, Colby Smith, Shawn Weaver and Britton Salsbury. Smith finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Mendenall went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Salsbury and Weaver both ended the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Four Tupelo pitchers combined for three strikeouts, and two walks and gave up three earned runs in six innings. The Tigers were also charged with four errors in the contest.
