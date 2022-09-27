LATTA — Another Byng-Latta matchup, another crazy ending.
The Byng Lady Pirates scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game only to see Laraby Jennings crack an RBI double in the bottom of the frame to give Latta a tense 5-4 walk-off victory Friday at Swanson Field.
Latta improved to 21-13 on the year, while the Lady Pirates fell to 12-20.
Savannah Senkel led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a base hit to center field, went to second on a passed ball and scored on the clutch hit by Jennings.
Byng trailed 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh when Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Hailey Alexander both hit back-to-back singles to get things started. They ended up at second and third on a throw to the infield and scored on a two-run base hit by McKenzie Alford to tie the game at 4-4.
Latta collected nine hits in the game, led by Brooklyn Ryan, who finished 2-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. Senkel finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Jennings also had a pair of hits for the home team.
Kymber Davis ripped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run for Latta.
Byng finished with seven hits in the contest, including two each from Cooper-Rochovitz and Hannah Word. Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Wort ended up 2-for-3 with an intentional walk and two RBIs.
Ollie Miller was the winning pitcher for Latta. She pitched the first five innings, gave way to Jennings in the sixth and return to the circle in the top of the seventh. Miller struck out six, walked two and allowed no earned runs in six innings.
Wort was solid in defeat for Byng. She struck out two, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Both teams committed two errors each in the contest.
