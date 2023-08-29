LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers completed an undefeated run through the Pontotoc County Invitational with a 10-2 victory over Tupelo in Saturday’s championship game.
Latta improved to 18-2 on the year, while the Lady Tigers — ranked No. 5 in Class B — saw their season-long winning streak come to a halt at 13.
Earlier in the day, Latta dropped Bethel 4-1 and Tupelo edged Dale 2-1.
In other Pontotoc County Invitational contests, Cyril stopped Byng 6-2 and Stonewall defeated Madill 8-2.
Latta 10, Tupelo 2
Latta led just 5-2 before pulling away with a five-run spree in the top of the seventh inning.
Talise Parnell led a 15-hit Latta barrage, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Kate Williams finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Savannah Senkel, Jayse Smith, Laraby Jennings and Rylee Jones all added two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers. Senkel finished 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI; Smith went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored; Jennings finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Jones blasted a pair of doubles.
Jaycie Prine crushed a solo home run for the Lady Panthers.
Tupelo finished with seven total hits from seven different players. Jaycee Stringer went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Maci Gaylor and Raylee Jones both went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Parnell got the pitching win for Latta. She struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing. Ava Sligher pitched two innigs for Tupelo. She struck out two, walked two and allowed three earned runs, Gaylor tossed the final five innings and struck out three, walked none and allowed two runs.
Latta 4, Bethel 1
Audrey Forshay and Rylee Jones each smacked RBI doubles in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Lady Panthers some breathing room.
Talise Parnell led a seven-hit LHS offense with a 2-for-2 showing. Jayse Smith finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored for the locals. Jaycie Prine and Katie Williams had the other two Latta hits.
Bethel was limited to singles by Layla Menhusen, Alexis Williams and Taylor Boles, who drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Laraby Jennings was the winning pitcher in the five-inning contest. She struck out four with no walk while allowing just one earned run.
Tupelo 2, Dale 1
The game featured a classic pitching duel between Tupelo ace Ava Sliger and Dale hurler Teague Muncy. Sliger struck out six, walked one and allowed just one earned run in six innings. Muncy also struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and gave up just one earned run in six frames.
Tupelo scored a run in the top of the first inning when Ava Sliger led off with a double, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Liz Sliger and raced home when Maci Gaylor reached base on a Dale error.
The top of the third inning was nearly an instant replay. Sliger led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a base hit by Gaylor that put Tupelo ahead 2-0. Sliger finished 3-for-3 to pace Tupelo at the plate.
Dale spoiled the shutout when Karsen Griggs ripped a one-out triple and scored on a groundout by Kelbey Welcher.
Tupelo also got base hits from Jaycee Stringer, Raylee Jones and Bailey Battles.
Muncy hit a double for the Lady Pirates (11-2).
Cyril 6, Byng 2
Cyril ranked No. 4 in Class A, jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and coasted to the victory.
Mackenzie Rhodes led the Cyril offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Whitney McHugh finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Hadley Gibson ended up 2-for-3 with a double in a 10-hit CHS attack.
Rhodes was also the winning pitcher. She struck out two, walked none and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz had a hot bat for the Byng team. She finished 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Havyn Miller went 2-for-2 and Piper Presley had the only other Byng hit.
Stonewall 8, Madill 2
The Lady Longhorns exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early 7-2 advantage in a five-inning contest.
Lily Wyche finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace a 10-hit SHS attack. Her two-run blast got the Lady Longhorns started in the big second inning.
Faith Ross finished 2-for-2 with a walk and scored three runs, while Sierra Lumbert also had a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Lady Longhorns. Jakobie Worcester went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Wyche was also the winning hurler. She struck out seven, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in five innings of work.
Dahlia Marris led a five-hit Madill offense, going 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game. Kaylee Moore finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Wildcats.
