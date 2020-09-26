LATTA — After holding off No. 17 Tushka 9-7 in Game 1, 16th-ranked Latta Panthers wrapped up a Class A District title when Cooper Hamilton hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 16-5 victory over the Tigers in the nightcap.
Latta improved to 15-11 on the year, while the Tigers are finished at 12-11.
Game 1
Latta 9, Tushka 7
The Tigers scored a single run in the top of the seventh and had runners and first and second before the Panthers got out of the jam with a popup that ended the game.
DJ Van Atten finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace an eight-hit LHS offense. Gehrig Strong went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Cooper Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, while Tucker Abney ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Jackson Presley walked twice and scored twice from Latta’s leadoff spot.
Tushka had four hits from four different players. Austin Self went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Cole Simpson finished 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.
Five Latta pitchers saw action in the game, combining for three strikeouts, nine walks and four hit batters in seven innings. Starter Bryson Tuck absorbed the loss for the Tigers after recording nine walks and four strikeouts in 5.1 innings
Game 2
Latta 16, Tushka 5
The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the bottom of the third. Latta scored six more runs in the fifth frame to pull away.
Kale Williams finished 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored to pace Latta’s 11-hit offense. Jackson Presley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the home team. Cooper Hamilton finished 1-for-3 with his home run, two walks and three RBIs, while DJ Van Atten went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and three runs scored.
Tushka had four hits from four different players. Chayden Cravins led the Tigers, going 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Tagen Simon walked three times and scored twice from the top of the Tushka batting order, while Brycen Tuck, Austin Self and Nick Hardin had the Tigers’ other hits.
Hamilton earned the pitching victory. He struck out five, walked six and allowed two earned runs in 3.0 innings. He got relief help from Ajay Kelough and Van Atten.
Roff shuts out Mill Creek twice
ROFF — The second-ranked Roff Tigers shut out Mill Creek by counts of 12-0 and 16-0 to coast to a Class B District championship.
Coach Ead Simon’s club improved to 24-2 and is riding a 20-game winning streak. The Bullfrogs were bounced at 1-11.
Game 1
Roff 12, Mill Creek 0
Roff hurler Tallen Bagwell tossed three no-hit innings and was a hit batter away from a perfect game. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.
Conner Owens led a nine-hit RHS attack, going 2-for-2 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Reed and Bagwell had two RBIs apiece. Tanner Graves and Drew Sheppard both slapped doubles.
Jon Jones absorbed the mound loss for the Bullfrogs.
Game 2
Roff 16, Mill Creek 0
Drew Sheppard and Easton Riddle combined for a three-inning no-hitter for the Tigers. The duo struck out seven in the shutout.
Roff got home runs from Cade Baldridge, Trayson Miller, Conner Owens and Dylan Reed.
Wil Joplin and Tallen Bagwell led a 12-hit Roff offense with two hits apiece. Joplin finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Bagwell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kagen Huneycutt went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Reed ended up 1-for-1 with two walks, a grand slam, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Miller ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kaden Darnell scored three runs for the home team.
Brandon Allen absorbed the mound loss for Mill Creek.
Tupelo tosses pair of district shutouts
TUPELO — The eighth-ranked Tupelo Tigers dominated day one of their district tournament, shutting out Mason 18-0 and blanking Oilton 17-0.
The Tigers, now 10-9, need a win today to claim the district crown.
Game 1
Tupelo 18, Mason 0
Tupelo scored 10 runs in the first inning and eight more in the second to end the game quickly.
Ty Bourland, Peyton Bills and Davin Weller all had two hits apiece in an 11-hit THS offense.
Bourland finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the hosts. Bills went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Weller ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Colton Bourland drove in two runs for the Tigers, Bentley Bills finished 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Cody Airington went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.
Weller tossed three perfect innings to record the mound win. He struck out five of the nine batters he faced.
Game 2
Tupelo 17, Oilton 0
The 20th-ranked Panthers were no match for Tupelo on this day.
Harley Davidson led a 10-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Hunter Davidson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bentley Bills and Ty Bourland both ended up 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Taecyn Meek ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Cody Airington and Petyon Bills scored two runs apiece for the winners.
Bentley Bills was the winning pitcher after striking out four with no walks while allowing just two base hits.
Asher mauls Macomb in Class B action
ASHER — The sixth-ranked Asher Indians made short work of Macomb, shutting out the Hornets 13-0 in a Class B District Tournament championship game at home Thursday afternoon.
Asher improved to 18-7 on the year.
The Indians had just five hits in the game and scored all 13 runs in the first inning.
Mike McDonald led the way for the home team, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Deven Lamb finished 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Garrett Leba scored a pair of runs from the top of the Asher batting order. Ryan Reeser also scored twice for the home team.
Tahlan Hamilton struck out four, walked none and gave up just one hit in two innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.