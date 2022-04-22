LATTA — Cooper Hamilton and Jackson Presley both hit home runs to help the Latta Panthers stroll past McLoud 10-3 in a Tuesday night home game.
Latta, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, improved to 15-7 on the year, while McLoud slipped to 11-14.
The Panthers hosted Tecumseh on Thursday and travel to Ada today for a 6 p.m. showdown between the two local teams.
Latta and the Redskins were tied at 2-2 after one inning but the Panthers outscored the visitors 8-1 the rest of the way.
Hamilton paced Latta at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Presley finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tucker Abney went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored from his spot at the top of the LHS batting order.
Kaleb Goodwin also had two hits for the hosts. Nik Schroeder singled and scored two runs. Latta totaled 11 hits in the contest.
Jayden King went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in a seven-hit MHS offense. Koalton Stevens finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
Sophomore Zeagan Stewart was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work.
Stratford falls to Maud squad
STRATFORD — Maud erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning and Stratford never caught up in a wild 18-10 win over the host Bulldogs Monday night.
The Tigers improved to 7-13, while Stratford slid to 5-8.
The Bulldogs traveled to Pauls Valley on Thursday.
Stratford led 5-3 after two innings but Maud scored five runs in the top of the third inning before their eight-run uprising in the fourth to grab a 16-5 advantage.
The Bulldogs and the Tigers finished with 14 hits apiece in the slugfest but Stratford also committed five errors.
Jase Fulks led the SHS offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tyler Biggs went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Josiah Stevens finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Wanbi Whitehat also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
All nine hitters in the SHS lineup had at least one hit.
Dylan Armstrong led the Maud squad, going 2-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and four runs scored. Bryce Bodkin went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dakota Brooks ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Braxton McDaniel cracked a double, drove in a run and scored twice for the visitors.
Caddo crushes Tupelo Tigers
CADDO — Caddo pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the third inning to break open a close game and turn back Tupelo 11-2 Monday night.
The Tigers, ranked No. ranked No. 3 in Class B, dropped to 12-7, while the Bruins — No. 15 in Class A — improved to 12-6.
Tupelo was scheduled to host a Class B District Tournament Thursday in a best-of-three battle with Calvin, coached by former Tupelo standout Brandon Maggia.
Tupelo managed just five hits against the Bruins from five different players and was charged with six errors.
Luke Foreman finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored for Tupelo, while both Cash Wafford and Cody Airington finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Brody McCollum and Harley Davidson had the other THS hits.
Coltin Speers led an 11-hit Caddo offense, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Kolby Benhardt went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, while Carson Culbreath finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Colton Hicks doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, while Jake Mullens went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
