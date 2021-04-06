LATTA — The Latta Panthers scored the final seven runs over the last two innings to pull away from Durant 14-6 Saturday in the consolation championship contest Saturday at the Atoka Wood Bat Tournament.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s squad, which won three straight games after dropping a 6-4 decision to Lindsay to open the tournament, improved to 13-3 on the spring. The Lions fell to 4-16.
Latta traveled to Okemah Monday and hosts the OHS Panthers at 4:30 p.m. today in District 2A-6 play.
Latta was clinging to a 7-6 lead over the Lions heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before pushing across five runs to take control.
DJ Van Atten slammed a three-run homer to highlight the Latta outburst and Tucker Abney supplied a run-scoring hit.
Van Atten led an eight-hit LHS offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Abney finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Gehrig Strong went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and scored four times.
Nik Schroeder and Cooper Hamilton also had hits for Latta. Hamilton finished 1-for-1 with three walks.
Van Atten was the winning pitcher. He struck out six, walked six and allowed one hit and one earned run in 3.0 innings. Kaleb Goodwin and Ajay Kelough each provided relief stints.
Four Durant pitchers combined for 10 walks, six strikeouts and two hit batters.
Latta overcame four errors in the game.
Indians run away
from Stratford
STRATFORD — The Asher Indians exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away from host Stratford in an 18-0 win Saturday in the Stratford Bulldogs Round Robin Tournament.
Asher, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 13-3 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 4-7. The Bulldogs won three consecutive tournament games — defeating Maysville 24-1, Wayne 12-5 and Wynnewood 12-5 — before running into the red-hot Indians.
Garrett Leba paced the Asher offense, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored as the AHS leadoff hitter. Tahlan Hamilton went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles of his own, two RBIs and three runs scored. Cameron Grissom finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Mike McDonald went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Conner Thompson and Devon Lamb, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored — both cracked doubles for the Indians.
Stratford managed just one hit — a two-out, infield single by Jase Fulks in the bottom of the third inning.
Lamb was strong on the mound for Asher. He struck out 11, walked four and gave up just the one hit in four scoreless innings.
Five Stratford hurlers combined for nine walks and three strikeouts.
No. 12 Boswell runs past Tupelo at Rock Creek
BOKCHITO — The Tupelo Tigers couldn’t overcome seven errors in a 14-8 loss to Boswell Saturday in the finals of the 2021 Rock Creek Tournament.
Tupelo, ranked No. 5 in Class B, fell to 8-4 this spring, while No. 12 improved to 10-4.
“We played poorly in all areas and Boswell has a good ball club,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “You can’t beat good teams playing the way we played.”
The Scorpions led 10-8 after five innings but scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Tupelo finished with only four hits led by Bentley Bills, who went 2-of-5 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored.
Cody Airington finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Payton Bills had Tupelo’s other base hit.
Dalton O’Dell walked three times and scored three runs for the Tigers, while Davin Weller walked twice and scored twice.
Five different Boswell players had two hits.
Jesse Gardner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, CJ Jeffries went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored, Kollin Edge-Ko. finished 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored, Zach Ward ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Eli McIntyre went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Three Tupelo pitchers combined for six strikeouts, five walks and three hit batters. Two Boswell hurlers combined for nine strikeouts, 11 walks and two hit batters
The Tigers travel to New Lima at 4 p.m. today.
Wolves claim third place
at Mill Creek tournament
MILL CREEK — Vanoss scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie and captured third place Saturday at the Mill Creek Tournament.
Braydon Cannon led the VHS offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Riley Carlos went 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Wyatt Knickmeyer ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Logan Morris and Riley Vazquez both scored two runs each for Vanoss.
Knickmeyer picked up the pitching win. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just three hits and one earned run in 3.2 innings. Vazquez had one strikeout and no walks and allowed two hits and no earned runs over the final 1.1 innings.
The Wolves travel to Caney at 4:30 p.m. today.
