JONES — The Latta Panthers couldn’t get much offense going in an 11-1 loss to host Jones Thursday in the first round of the 2023 Bo Duran Invitational.
However, the Panthers bounced back on Friday, dispatching Comanche 10-3 in a consolation contest.
The tournament split left Latta, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, with a 7-9 record. The Panthers are scheduled to play for the consolation championship at 12:45 p.m. today. Latta will then travel to Vanoss on Monday.
Class 3A Jones improved to 10-5 on the year and Comanche fell to 12-8.
Latta 10, Comanche 3
The Indians led 3-2 before Latta put a six-pack of runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. During that big inning, Latta got a two-run double by Carson Abbott and run-scoring two-baggers from both Landon Wolfe and Kaleb Goodwin. Jackson Presley and Deakon Smith had run-scoring base hits in the frame.
Abbott, Goodwin and Smith had two hits apiece in a 10-hit LHS offense. Abbott and Goodwin both finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hunter Price finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Wolfe ended the game 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Comanche managed just five hits, including a double and an RBI from Brady Dobbins. Kaleb Ince walked and drove in a run for the Indians.
Jake Lamack was the winning hurler for the Panthers. He struck out six, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in 5.2 innings. Reese Littlefield recorded the final out.
Dobbins absorbed the loss for Comanche. He struck out three, walked two and allowed two earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Jones 11, Latta 1
Hunter Price walked with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the fourth inning to produce the only run of the game for Latta. The Panthers got just two hits — singles by Reese Littlefield and Kaleb Goodwin.
Jones finished with just six hits but took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and two Latta errors.
Jett Farmer finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Longhorns at the plate. Gavin Williams went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored, while Luke DeBusk finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Farmer earned the pitching win for the Longhorns. He struck out one, walked one and surrendered no hits in two scoreless innings. Trip Elerick tossed the final two frames and struck out four with three walks.
Roff shuts out 6A
Moore club
ROFF — Tallen Bagwell stymied Moore from the mound and the Roff Tigers rolled past the Lions 10-0 in a Thursday night home game.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 10-5 on the year, while Class 6A Moore dropped to 9-10 after losing four of its past five contests.
The Tigers opened up the game with a six-run surge in the bottom of the second inning.
Bagwell was dominant from the bump for the Tigers. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings.
Brand Wilson paced an eight-hit RHS offense by going 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dylan Reed finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Cade Baldridge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored for the Tigers.
The Lions’ two base hits came from Braydon Ragland and Colby Mann.
Izzac Mia absorbed the pitching loss for Moore. He struck out two and walked three in 1.1 innings. Chevy Todd and Kaden Bickerstaff also saw action on the mound for the Lions.
