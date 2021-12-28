Veteran Latta girls basketball head coach Bruce Plunk said his team has shown great improvement since tipping off their 2021-22 season in mid-November.
The Lady Panthers — ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — vaulted into the break with a perfect 10-0 record, defeating five ranked teams along the way.
However, their biggest test of the year will come over the next three days as the local hosts of the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic. Latta meets Perry — ranked No. 3 in Class 3A — in tonight’s 8 p.m. feature game inside the Kerr Activities Center. The Lady Maroons enter the annual holiday girls tournament with a 4-0 record.
“We’ve come a long way from the first game to our last game,” Plunk told The Ada News Sunday evening. “Our kids have matured and have filled their roles better and know what’s expected from them both offensively and defensively. We feel good about where we are but we know there’s still a lot of improvement.”
Plunk will know exactly where his team is at on Friday morning after battling three top Mid-America opponents.
“That’s what’s always good about this tournament. Teams will expose some areas you need to improve and it prepares you for the second semester and shows you where you need to be when the playoffs get here,” he said. “It’s loaded. One year you think it can’t get any better but the next one is just as good.”
Today’s other first-round contests include Class 4A No. 1 Tuttle versus Class A No. 11 Frontier at 3 p.m.; Class B No. 1 Lomega versus Class 2A No. 2 Amber-Pocasset at 4:30 p.m.; Class 4A No. 4 Weatherford versus Class B No. 2 Hammon at 6:30 p.m.
Perry has defeated Blackwell (55-35), Tonkawa (64-33), Perkins-Tryon (53-36) and Class 3A No. 10 Alva (38-24) in pre-Christmas games.
“They’re very athletic at the guard position and have a strong post player. They haven’t played a lot of games so hopefully, we’ll have a little advantage there. We’ll be a little more seasoned than they are,” Plunk said.
“They have two guards that we’ll have to try and keep in front of us. They like to penetrate and they have that good, solid post player,” he explained. “They’re a good ballclub. They wouldn’t be ranked where they are and have beat the teams they’ve beaten without having a good team.”
Plunk said when studying game film of Perry, it was like looking in a Latta mirror at times.
“On film, they’re a little similar to us. They don’t press a lot. They just get back and play a good half-court man defense and mostly run a four out, one in on offense. We run that a lot ourselves,” he said. “It could come down to who can take care of the ball and who is making shots.”
Plunk will be making his ninth Mid-America appearance — that could be a tournament record — this week and said he, assistant coach Clay Plunk (his son) and his team are excited to be a part of the 2021 event. Plunk coached in his first Mid-America Classic in 1993 when he was at Quinton High School.
“I don’t know that the average person understands how special this is. They don’t get to read the front page (of The Ada News) and see the history of Ms. Teague and what she did for girls basketball,” he said.
“I think kids are always excited to play in the Mid-America, especially here in the Ada area. They’ve grown up watching it, they hear stories of their mom playing in it or an aunt has played in it,” Plunk continued. “Everyone’s there. It’s a big crowd. The local kids grew up watching it and they take a little extra pride about being in the tournament.”
Plunk, who has spent a number of years on the Mid-America Board of Directors, said he’s glad to see the tournament still going strong over the past four decades. Each year proceeds from the tournament are presented to the East Central women’s basketball team.
“The founding board of directors — all the way back to folks like Bobby Johns and Buddy Kessinger — have honored (Bertha Teague) with this tournament. Some don’t understand how great a game it was when it was 6-on-6. And we’ve continued and pretty much stayed on track from the time it started,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.