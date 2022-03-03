BRIDGE CREEK — The Latta High School boys basketball team just keeps surprising folks in Class 2A. And the Latta girls just keep on truckin’.
The Panthers used more good defense and got a big play from Cooper Coulson late in a narrow 29-27 win over Boone-Apache in a Class 2A Regional championship contest Tuesday night at Bridge Creek High School.
And the fifth-ranked Latta girls got off to a hot start and rolled past No. 16 Hobart 52-27 to claim a regional title of their own.
The Latta boys improved to 11-15 on the year and the Lady Panthers are now 22-4.
Both teams now have dates with old rival Dale Friday night at Chickasha High School. The girls matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the boys contest will follow at 8 p.m.
The Dale girls are ranked No. 3. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Lady Panthers and Lady Pirates with Latta winning two of the first three battles. The Dale boys are No. 1 and will carry a 25-2 record into the area tournament.
The Hobart Lady Bearcats fell into the loser’s bracket at 20-5, while Boone-Apache heads to consolation play in Chickasha with a 14-10 mark.
BOYS
Latta 29, Apache 27
Coulson drove to the basket, hit a layup, was fouled and completed a three-point play with seven seconds left in the game to help the Panthers secure the regional championship victory.
“It was a tough, hard-fought game. Our boys just kept fighting the whole night,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “Our defense was tremendous. We once again found a way to come out on top. I’m extremely proud of our men.”
The Panthers limited Apache to a lone 3-point basket by Hunter Smith in the first quarter en route to an early 9-3 lead. Latta would carry a 15-9 lead into halftime.
Apache countered with a 14-4 run in the third quarter to overtake the Panthers 23-19. However, Latta clamped down on defense again and ended the game on a 10-4 run capped by Coulsen’s late three-point play. He finished with nine points to pace the Panthers.
Tyler Ireland contributed seven points for the LHS group and sank his team’s only 3-pointer. Lincoln Estes followed with five points and Cooper Hamilton followed with four.
Kristian Komardley led Boone-Apache with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Dominick Scott added seven points and hit a triple. Brayden Curry also sank a 3-point basket for the Warriors.
Latta hit 6-of-9 free throws in the game, while the Warriors finished 5-of-8 from the stripe.
GIRLS
Latta 52, Hobart 27
The Lady Panthers took control right from the start, racing out to leads of 15-7 and 32-11.
The Lady Panthers sank four 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump-start the offense.
“We came out really focused. We hit those 3-pointers in the first quarter that really got us going,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “Our defense was solid all night.”
Jaylee Willis hit a trio of 3-pointers — all in the first half — and finished with 11 points.
Taryn Batterton dominated the paint to the tune of a game-high 18 points. She also had 10 rebounds for a playoff double-double and blocked two shots.
Brooklyn Ryan scored 12 points for the Lady Panthers, hit one 3-point basket and had four assists.
“Brooklyn was in attack mode the whole game,” Plunk said.
Triniti Cotanny was next with seven points and sank a pair of 3-pointers. Chloe Miller rounded out the LHS scoring with four points to go with five rebounds.
The Lady Bearcats got seven points from Megli Talley, who hit the team’s lone 3-pointer. Freshman Josey Carney followed with five points.
