LATTA — The Latta Panthers limited Dibble to only two points in the second quarter and defeated the Demons 41-35 in a Class 2A District Tournament home game Friday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Panthers improved to 9-15 on the season, while Dibble slipped to 10-12. Coach Matt Bryant’s bunch will now face No. 6 Hinton in a 2A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket contest at 8 p.m. Thursday at Bridge Creek High School.
In a girls Class 2A District title game, fifth-ranked Latta doused the Lady Demons 58-18.
Coach Bruce Plunk’s team improved to 20-4, while Dibble dropped to 9-14.
“We came out fast in both halves. We’re glad to get the playoffs started,” Plunk said.
The Lady Panthers will now tangle with local rival Stratford at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Bridge Creek. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Latta 33-29 on Jan. 18 in Stratford.
BOYS
Latta 41, Dibble 35
Latta led 11-8 after the first quarter and 19-16 by halftime. The Panthers outscored the Demons 5-2 in the third period to boost their lead to 24-18 heading to the final period.
The pace picked up in the fourth quarter as both teams scored 17 points each.
Latta got a team-high nine points from both Sam Brown and Tyler Ireland. Justin Kiker hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points — all in the fourth quarter — while Cooper Coulson also finished with eight points, including four in the final frame.
Dane Carmon scored a game-high 11 points for the Demons — including nine in the fourth period. Eli Rimer and Conner Pickards both hit two 3-point shots and scored eight for the visitors.
Luke Blanchard chipped in six for the visitors.
GIRLS
Latta 58, Dibble 18
The Lady Panthers cruised to a 21-2 lead to start the game and led 31-8 by halftime. Latta used an 18-5 run in the third quarter to stretch its lead to 39-13.
Taryn Batterton scored a game-high 21 points to lead the LHS offense. She also had five rebounds and five assists.
Brooklyn Ryan sank three 3-point baskets and was next with 13 points. Jaylee Willis followed with eight points, including a pair of triples. Triniti Cotanny was next with six points. Ryan and Kate Williams added five rebounds apiece for the Lady Panthers.
Kaylee Glanton and Hallie McGaha both scored four points to led the way for Dibble.
