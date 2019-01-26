TISHOMINGO – A 19-6 first quarter set the tone as the Class 2A fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers rolled to a 67-27 rout of Madill Thursday in the opening round of the Tishomingo Tournament.
Latta, 14-4 with the win, had a massive 20-7 second-quarter run to secure a 39-13 halftime advantage.
Emma Epperly fired in 17 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the way for the Lady Panthers. Shelby Garrett and Sarah Ailey each drilled a pair of 3-point shots in finishing with nine and eight points, respectively.
Hailey Baber followed with seven points, Chloe Brinlee ended up with six and Taryn Batterton chipped in five. Carson Dean pulled down five rebounds and collected four assists to go with her four points. Brinlee also totaled five boards.
Ten players got into the scoring column for Latta.
“It was good that everybody got to play. Our starters played just a little of the third quarter and didn’t return,” said Lady Panther head coach Bruce Plunk.
Abbie Lambertsen led Madill with eight points, including a pair of treys.
Latta faced Dickson in the semifinals Friday night.
BOYS
Tishomingo 61, Latta 55 (OT)
A put-back shot with 3.9 seconds to go for Tishomingo forced a 48-all tie, and the host Indians then outscored the Latta Panthers, 13-7 in overtime, in claiming a 61-55 win Thursday in the first round of the Tishomingo Tournament.
Ethan Elliott poured in a game-high 21 points to lead Latta in a losing cause, while teammates Ryan Schlup and Randis Gray added 13 apiece. Elliott canned three 3-point shots in the game, while Schlup and Gray ended up with one each.
Latta held a slim 21-20 edge at halftime and was up by a 33-28 count through three quarters. But Tishomingo outscored the Panthers, 20-15, in the fourth to force overtime.
Kasai Burton scored 20 points to pace Tishomingo, while Jackson Lawley contributed 12 for the Indians.
Roff boys, Konawa
girls roll at SRT
STONEWALL – Balanced double-figure scoring and a 20-4 run through the first quarter propelled the Class A 20th-ranked Roff Tigers to a 70-34 victory over the Coalgate Wildcats Thursday in the opening round of the SRT Tournament.
Wil Joplin led the way for Roff with 13 points. Brady Benedict and Aiden Bagwell added 12 each, and Talon Rhoten chipped in 10 as the Tigers improved to 14-6 with the victory. Coalgate dropped into the loser’s bracket at 2-13.
Dayne Bowerman, who finished with seven points, Joplin and Benedict each sank one 3-point shot.
After snagging the 16-point advantage after one quarter, Roff went on a 15-8 run in the second in establishing a 35-12 halftime lead. It was 54-30 through three periods.
GIRLS
Konawa 55, Roff 23
Kayla Hill fired in 19 points and added five steals, while Charlene Galimba registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Class 2A 16th-ranked Konawa Lady Tigers ripped the Roff Lady Tigers, 55-23.
Kayden King contributed eight points, seven boards and four assists to the Konawa attack, and Charlyee Ortiz grabbed six rebounds to go with her seven points. Ortiz also nailed her team’s only 3-point basket.
Payton Owens led Roff with 10 points, and Alyssa Sanchez was next with six.
A 24-4 first-quarter scoring barrage set the stage for Konawa, which led 36-9 at halftime and 51-19 through three periods.
Konawa improved to 12-3 with that win, and Roff dipped to 4-15.
BOYS
Konawa 59, Tupelo 42
The Konawa Tigers doubled up the Tupelo Tigers at halftime 28-14 and cruised to a 59-42 win Thursday in the first round of the SRT Invitational.
Christian Tanyan tossed in 15 points, Caleb Nail followed with 14 and Dyami Kilpatrick contributed 13 for Konawa.
Seth Foreman topped Tupelo with 10 points, Austin Vick added nine and Michael Moralez finished with eight in a losing effort.
Konawa jumped out to a 17-7 lead through one quarter and went on an 11-7 run in the second in building the 14-point halftime cushion. It was 44-28 after three periods.
Allen teams snatch
semifinal wins
SHAWNEE – Emily Sells popped in four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points while Sunzie Harrison drilled one trey and ended up with 15 points Thursday to help the Allen Lady Mustangs rally past Wetumka 49-44 Thursday in the semifinals of the 2019 Pottawatomie County Tournament.
Allen, which improved to 13-5 with the victory, outscored Wetumka, 21-12, in the fourth quarter after trailing 32-28 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Lady Mustangs were playing without starter Kinsey Nix due to sickness.
Allen also received six points each from Kaylyn Rowsey and Calissa Childers.
Breanna Jaggers scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Chieftains, while Samantha Huckleberry just missed double figures with nine. Wetumka falls into the third-place game with a 14-4 record.
Allen will compete for the championship at 4:30 p.m. today.
BOYS
Allen 70, Wetumka 23
The Class 2A 14th-ranked Allen Mustangs received 29 points from Chad Milne and 19 from Hunter Simpson in whipping Wetumka 70-23 in a boys semifinal game in Shawnee.
Allen opened the game with a 17-5 first quarter and went on a 19-10 run in the second in creating a 36-15 halftime cushion. Then a whopping 22-3 run through the third quarter by the Mustangs made it 58-18.
Jacob Osborn scored nine points for Wetumka, which fell to 14-3 on the season.
The Mustangs will compete for the championship at 6 p.m. today.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
