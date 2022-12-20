LATTA — Don’t look now, but the Latta Latta Panthers are starting to roll.
The Latta girls won their fourth straight game, defeating Stonewall 63-27 Friday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Coach Clay Plunk’s bunch crept above the .500 mark at 6-5. The Lady Panthers — ranked No. 18 in Class 2A — are now off for the holidays before traveling to Byng on Jan. 3 to battle their local rivals. Stonewall, now 5-7, will compete in the Moss Tournament after the break.
“We have had some growing pains early in the year, but I’m really proud of what our girls have done in the first half of the season,” Plunk said. “We know what we have ahead of us after the break and are excited for the challenge.”
In the boys contest, Latta held off Stonewall 40-38. The Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, are also 6-5. The Longhorns fell to 6-7.
GIRLS
Latta 63, Stonewall 27
Latta jumped out to an 18-5 lead and erupted for 27 second-quarter points on the way to a 45-19 halftime bulge.
Brooklyn Ryan caught fire for the Lady Panthers, scoring a game-high 25 points. She finished 5-of-7 from 3-point range and also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Kelbey Parnacher was next for the Lady Panthers with 14 points and Kate Williams also reached double figures with 10. Parnacher and Williams hit one 3-pointer apiece.
“We really shot it well tonight. Brooklyn got a couple of good looks early and knocked them down and we got rolling,” Plunk said.
Parnacher grabbed six steals and Savannah Senkel led the hosts with eight rebounds. Faith Ross paced the Lady Longhorns with 13 points and Jakobi Worcester was next with eight.
BOYS
Latta 40, Stonewall 38
Latta trailed 32-29 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied with an 11-6 run in the final frame.
Clayton Hayes scored four big points in the fourth period and Lane Priest knocked down one of his five 3-pointers in the final eight minutes.
Priest finished with a game-high 17 points. Cooper Coulson was next for the hosts with seven points.
Ashton Bierce led the Stonewall offense with 13 points and Jamison Carrington and Mik Matt added eight points each. Matt hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. Latta finished 2-of-9 from the charity stripe, while Stonewall made 7-of-13 tries but missed five in the fourth quarter.
