HARTSHORNE — The scouting report on the Hartshorne Lady Miners was they can really shoot the ball well from the perimeter. However, they had a bit of trouble against the Latta Lady Panthers.
Latta limited Hartshorne to 23.3% shooting from the field via a smothering zone defense and pulled away late for a 41-26 victory in a battle of two of Class 2A’s Top 10 teams Tuesday night in the Hartshorne Event Center.
The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 17-4 on the year, while Hartshorn dropped to 13-6.
The Lady Miners were playing without leading scorer Ashton Hackler who is nursing an ankle sprain.
“We played good defense but they had their best player hurt. They’re a state tournament team if she’s back,” Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said after the game. “We’re just glad to get a quality win on the home court of a Top 10 team.”
In the boys contest, the Panthers had one of their best shooting nights of the season in a 36-21 win over Hartshorne.
After back-to-back wins, Latta improved to 7-14 on the year, while the host Miners fell below .500 at 9-10.
Latta is back at home Friday night, hosting a pair of red-hot Dale clubs.
GIRLS
Latta 41, Hartshorne 26
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 16-8 lead before Hartshorne scored five quick points on a jumper by Lexis Vicars and a deep 3-pointer from Trinity Wood that got the hosts within 16-13 at the 2:11 mark of the second quarter.
Latta post player Taryn Batterton scored on a put-back late in the frame to put her team on top 18-13 at halftime.
The Lady Miners got within three at 20-17 via a three-point play by Courtnee Sensibaugh at the 4:25 mark of the third period. However, Latta responded with a 7-0 spurt to grab its first double-digit lead of the contest.
Triniti Cotanny started the mine LHS run with a three-point play of her own on a put-back, Batterton followed with a basket inside the paint off a nice assist from Brooklyn Ryan and Cotanny scored after another rebound to make it 27-17 at the 1:09 mark of the third quarter.
Wood answered with another 3-point bucket with 36 seconds left in the frame to get Hartshorne within 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Latta opened the final period with back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryan and Batterton to push the Lady Panther advantage to 33-20 and the Lady Miners never threatened again. Latta ended the game on a 14-6 run.
Latta shot just 37.5% from the field after scorching the nets during a Monday night victory over Konawa. Plunk said his squad may have been the victim of a Homecoming hangover.
“We didn’t get our first double-digit lead until late in the third quarter,” he said.
“We had a little hangover from last night and didn’t shoot it nearly as well. We played with a ton of effort,” Plunk continued. “I remember one possession we got five shots. We told them at halftime to just keep doing what they were doing. They were playing their butts off but just couldn’t get the ball in the hole.”
Latta limited the host to 23.3% shooting with a stingy zone defense.
“We’re slowly becoming more and more of a zone team. We can take advantage of our size that way and it helps us stay out of foul trouble,” Plunk said.
Ryan, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, led a balanced LHS offense with 12 points. She also had seven rebounds, two steals and a handful of assists. Batterton was next with 11 points.
Jaylee Willis and Cotanny just missed double figures with nine points apiece. Cotanny finished with a team-best nine rebounds and help Latta win the battle of the boards 35-20.
Wood led the Lady Miners with 12 points on the strength of 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Sensibaugh followed with eight points.
BOYS
Latta 36, Hartshorne 21
The Panthers shot 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the field and sank 4-of-8 3-pointers in the first half. Latta led just 18-10 at halftime after Hartshorne’s Hayden Curliss got a 3-pointer to bounce off the rim and roll in at the second-quarter buzzer.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club didn’t allow an HHS field goal in the third period until less than a minute to go when Caden James scored on a drive to the basket.
Latta led 24-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
After Justin Kiker fed Carter Dotson for a layup at the 5:30 mark of the final stanza, the Panthers built their biggest lead of the game at 28-12.
Tyler Ireland led the Latta offense with 10 points and was the only LHS player to hit double figures. However, nine Latta players reached the scoring column. Cooper Coulsen was next with six points.
Curliss led the Miners with 12 points and Caden James followed with five for the home team.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 8
At Hartshorne
Latta 41, Hartshorne 26
LATTA 11 7 9 14 — 41
HARTSHORNE 7 6 7 6 — 26
LATTA: Brooklyn Ryan 4-10, 2-4, 12; Taryn Batterton 5-14, 0-0 11; Triniti Cotanny 3-5, 3-3, 9; Jaylee Willis 3-9, 2-4, 9. Totals: 15-40, 7-11, 41.
HARTSHORNE: Trinity Wood 4-6, 0-0, 12; Courtnee Sensibaugh 1-11, 6-7, 8; Lexis Vicars 2-5,1-2, 5; Jayda Moore 0-8, 1-2, 1. Totals: 7-30, 8-11, 26.
Turnovers: Latta 11, Hartshorne 14.
Steals: Latta 7 (Chloe Miller 3); Hartshorne 7 (Vicars 3).
Rebounds: Latta 35 (Cotanny 9); Hartshorne 20 (Sensibaugh 7).
3-point goals: Latta 4-17 (Ryan 2-6, Willis 1-5, Batterton 1-3); Hartshorne 4-17 (Wood 4-6).
Fouled out: Wood, Sofia Camp (H).
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 8
At Hartshorne
Latta 36, Hartshorne 21
LATTA 10 8 6 12 — 36
HARTSHORNE 4 6 2 9 — 21
LATTA: Tyler Ireland 4-6, 0-0, 10; Cooper Coulsen 3-4, 0-0, 6; Justin Kiker 1-2, 2-2, 5; Carter Dotson 2-2, 0-0, 4; Sam Brown 1-7, 0-0, 3; Lincoln Estes 1-2, 0-0, 2; Cooper Hamilton 1-2, 0-0, 2; Hunter Price 1-1, 0-2, 2; Konner Turner 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-28, 2-4, 36.
HARTSHORNE: Hayden Curliss 5-11, 1-2, 12; Caden James 2-8, 1-2, 5; Payden Battle 1-4, 0-0, 2; Cylas Baker 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 9-32, 2-4, 21.
Turnovers: Latta 19, Hartshorne 18.
Steals: Latta 11 (Estes 4); Hartshorne 7 (Bryson Cervantes 3).
Rebounds: Latta 23 (Ireland 6); Hartshorne 19 (Cervantes 6).
3-point goals: Latta 4-9 (Ireland 2-3, Brown 1-5, Kiker 1-1); Hartshorne 1-10 (Curliss 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
