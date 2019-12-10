BYNG — The Latta Lady Panthers were having an awfully hard time scoring against a stout Byng defense during a matchup between the two rivals Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
LHS girls coach Bruce Plunk needed someone to hit an outside shot against a packed in BHS’ zone defense. Enter Abbi Atkinson.
The Latta senior came off the bench and hit a trio of 3-pointers after missing her first attempt and helped shoot the Lady Panthers to a 36-30 win over host Byng.
Latta, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, evened its record at 2-2, while Byng dropped to 1-1.
The Lady Panthers trailed 18-14 at the 2:29 mark of the third period of the low-scoring affair after a free throw by Britney Brooks-Teel.
Atkinson then hit her first triple.
Carizma Nelson answered for Byng when she scored on a rebound after her first shot attempt was blocked to put Byng in front 20-17.
However, with time running out, Carson Dean hit her only 3-point basket of the game for Latta to tie the score at 20-20 heading into the fourth period.
Atkinson drained another 3-pointer to start the final frame, and her final shot from downtown came with 5:44 left to push the Latta lead to 28-22.
“She came out and hit three big buckets at a crucial time in the game because we were going in the wrong direction. It kind of turned the tide,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “We’ve had conversations about where she was going to fit in, and we knew there was going to be some night she could step up like that. She’s shown that to us in practice. That’s what’s good about our team. You just never know who’s going to be the one.”
A Jaylee Willis 3-point make just 30 seconds later stretched the LHS advantage to 31-23.
The Lady Pirates had one last push left in the tank, scoring seven straight points to pull within 31-30.
Kennedy Large scored a pair of baskets around a 3-pointer from Alexis Barnett during the BHS volley.
Byng didn’t score again over the final 2:35 of the contest.
Hailey Baber scored after a rebound for Latta at the 2:08 mark, and Dean hit three of four free shots down the stretch to seal the deal. Dean finished with 10 points to pace Latta and also had six rebounds and three steals. Atkinson’s nine was next.
“Defensively, (Byng) was really good tonight. Trent had a great game plan. We were very fortunate to get out of here with a win. It was your typical Latta-Byng game,” Plunk said.
Taryn Batterton chipped in seven points for Latta, while Baber pulled down team-high seven rebounds.
Byng head coach Trent Miller said he was proud of his team’s effort against the Class 2A powerhouse.
“We did a lot of good things. There was a lot of good, just not quite enough good to get the win,” Miller said. “We’ll work hard and continue to get better.”
Trenity Miller hit two early 3-pointers and scored nine points for Byng. She didn’t attempt a 3-point shot the entire second half. Large also scored nine points and had a team-high 13 rebounds.
Latta boys notch victory
Latta senior Rylan Schlup signed with Oklahoma Christian University earlier in the week and then gave the Eagles a taste of what they’re going to get Friday night against local rival Byng.
Schlup hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 67-52 win over the host Pirates.
It was Latta’s first victory after three consecutive losses, while Byng starts off at 0-2.
“I am extremely proud of our guys. Rylan Schlup played an excellent all-around game, sparking us in the first half with four threes. I’m proud of our guys for the way they competed and won a huge game for us,” said Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
It was the Pirates who started off hot, racing to leads of 8-0 and 15-7 to start the game.
During that surge, Byng got 3-point baskets from Collin O’Grady, Trae Lowe and Parker Presley.
The Panthers answered with a pivotal 20-2 run that put the visitors ahead 37-17 at the 3:54 mark of the second period. Schlup had all four of his 3-point baskets during that stretch.
Byng mounted a comeback and cut the LHS lead to 43-36 after a conventional three-point play from Cale Eaton, two free throws from Presley and a fast-break bucket by Dylan Reed.
The Panthers scored seven straight points — including back-to-back baskets inside by Cooper Hamilton — to regain control at 50-38.
“Byng started off the game hot,” Kilby said. “Our guys made some adjustments and responded to get back into the game. Once we built a double-digit lead, Byng dwindled it down several times, but our guys responded every time and made the right plays down the stretch. Our seniors were good leaders.”
Ethan Elliott scored 14 points for Latta on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and was 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. Lane Garrett hot 10-of-14 free shots and scored 13 for the Panthers. Hamilton also hit double figures with 10.
Schulp and Garrett both had eight rebounds apiece to pace Latta.
Eaton scored 21 points, which included a 9-of-13 effort from the line, to pace the Byng offense. Presley added 13 points and eight rebounds for the hosts. O’Grady added five points and five steals.
———o———
Up next: Both Byng teams are at Dickson tonight before competing in the First United Bank Classic in Bethel this weekend. The Byng boys meet McLoud at 1 p.m. Thursday, while the girls face Silo at 2:30 p.m.
Latta is at home against Konawa tonight before preparing for the 2019 Latta Panther Classic, which begins Thursday in the Latta Panther Fieldhouse. The Latta girls meet Madill JV at 7 p.m., with the Panthers to battle Washington at 8:20.
