Latta sweeps past Byng

LATTA — The Latta Panthers survived a last-second 3-point attempt by Byng sharpshooter Cale Eaton and held off the Pirates 37-35 Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Eaton led all scorers with 15 points, while Lane Garrett paced Latta with 14 points.
In the girls game, the host Lady Panthers limited Byng to two third-quarter points in a low-scoring 36-29 win over the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Panthers got 10 points from Carson Dean, while Britney Brook-Teel led the BHS offense with 10 points.
The Byng teams will host the Byng Winter Classic beginning Thursday, while both Latta clubs will head to the 2020 Kingston New Year's Classic.
For details on the Byng-Latta matchups, see Thursday's edition of The Ada News.
