Latta sweeps Afton in 2A Bi-District series

LATTA — The Latta Panthers swept past Afton by counts of 10-0 and 20-5 to earn a Class 2A Bi-District title Monday at Panther Park.
Latta improved to 25-8 on the spring, while the Eagles are done at 5-18. The Panthers were supposed to host a Class 2A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday. However, that regional was moved to Howe due to a drenched Eddie Collins Field.
As of press time, Latta was scheduled to meet Panama at 11 a.m Thursday in a first-round matchup. Host Howe and Wyandotte are the other two squads in the regional.
Game 1
Latta 10, Afton 0
Three Latta pitchers — including starter Cooper Hamilton — combined for 11 strikeouts and a walk in the five-inning run-rule. Relievers included Nik Schroeder and Kaleb Goodwin.
Latta ended with eight total hits, including two by DJ Van Atten, who finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Gehrig Strong went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Tucker Abney ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored. Hamilton went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the home team. Kale Williams supplied a double, drove in a run and scored once.
Bailey Forgey came up with the lone Afton hit. The Eagles were charged with five errors.
Game 2
Latta 20, Afton 5
The Panthers scored early and often, putting up eight runs in the first inning and following with 12 more in the second.
Jackson Presley, DJ Van Atten and Kale Williams all cracked triples in the Pirates’ seven-hit offense.
Presley finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order. Van Atten went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Williams ended up 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch.
Justin Kiker finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored and was hit by a pitch, while Gehrig Strong went 2-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The Panthers took advantage of a combined 14 walks and three hit batters.
Cooper Hamilton walked three times and scored three runs for Latta, while Nik Schroeder walked twice, was beaned and scored two runs. Jose Morales also scored twice for the home team.
Latta hurlers Ajay Kelough, Carson Abbott and DJ Van Atten didn’t allow a hit or an earned run. Kelough struck out three, walked four and hit three batters on 1.2 innings. Abbott struck out the only Afton hitter he face and Van Atten struck out the side in the third inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.