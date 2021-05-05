Latta sweeps Afton in 2A Bi-District series

Sophomore Jackson Presley finished 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and scored twice in Lattas 20-5 victory over Afton in a Bi-District contest Monday at Panther Park. Latta travels to Howe Thursday for a Class 2A Regional Tournament. The Panthers meet Panama at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup. Host Howe and Wyandotte will battle at 1:30 p.m.