Latta surges past Santa Fe South

LATTA – Jackson Presley went 3-for-3 from the plate, knocked in two runs and scored twice Friday as the 11th-ranked Latta Panthers pounded Santa Fe South 15-5 in 4 ½ innings Friday to capture a Class A District baseball crown.
The game started late Friday after the Saints had problems getting transportation to Panther Park.
Latta, 16-9 on the season, also received a 2-for-4 performance from DJ Van Atten, who finished with two doubles and two RBIs.
Braden Schroeder, who was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk, and Tucker Abney, who ended up 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk, each drove home two runs. Kale Williams was 1-for-1 and scored twice, and Creed Humphrey finished 1-for-3 with three runs scored to round out the Panthers’ hit total.
Latta was also helped out by nine Santa Fe South errors, while the Panthers ended up with three miscues.
Van Atten got the pitching victory in relief of starter JT Gray. Van Atten worked 3.1 innings and surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out six. While he was on the mound, Santa Fe South scored four runs, but only one was earned. Gray pitched 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and three walks, while allowing a run and a hit.
After trailing 1-0, the Panthers scored seven runs each in the second and third innings.
Jose Nunez suffered the loss for Santa Fe South. He struck out three, walked six and allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Kevin Balderrama went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Saints. Nunez and Iram Carrasco each had a hit and scored a run for the visitors from Oklahoma City, while Damian Gonzales scored a run and drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.