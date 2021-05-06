SHAWNEE — For what seemed like about a second, the fifth-ranked Latta Lady Panthers were locked in a close contest with No. 7 Kellyville Wednesday afternoon at the Class 2A State Tournament held at The Ballfields at Firelake.
However, Latta scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and five more in the fifth to soar past Kellyville end the game on a run-rule.
Latta improved to 23-7 heading into yet another state tournament showdown with No. 1 Dale in a semifinal contest later in the day, while the Lady Ponies saw their season come to an end at 26-5.
Latta out-hit Kellyville 19-9 and hit seven home runs — including two apiece from Taryn Batterton, Jaycie Prine and Hailey Baber and another from Laraby Jennings.
Baber finished 3-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Panthers, while Jennings went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored.
Batterton finished 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and four runs scored and Prine ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jaylee Willis finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order and Triniti Contanny went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mallory Glenn finished 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice for the locals.
