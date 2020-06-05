Latta High School student-athletes will get to attend workouts beginning June 15 according to the school’s reopening plan released to The Ada News on Wednesday.
Latta will host workouts on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays through July 14. Girls basketball players will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m., baseball will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., softball will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and boys basketball will hold nightly sessions from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
All workouts will be voluntary and there will be no penalty for not attending these workouts according to the official Latta High School Sports Re-Opening document. Workouts will be conducted in small-group formats. There will be no camps, clinics or leagues during this time.
“First and foremost, we have two goals. The first is we want to make sure we don’t compromise the safety of our athletes and our coaches,” said Latta athletic director and girls basketball coach Bruce Plunk. “Secondly, we want our kids prepared to start practice July 15 and be ready for the fall seasons.”
Workouts will be suspended during the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s mandated dead period that runs from June 27 through July 5.
Latta athletes that participate in multiple sports can attend multiple workouts.
“We hope they’ll do both, but it’s all voluntary anyway. With the schedule we’ve put together, they could do both if they choose to,” Plunk said.
Before and during all workouts, there will be plenty of cleaning and sanitizing.
“It’s going to be a little work, but it’s worth it,” Plunk said.
According to Plunk, every Latta coach is looking forward to seeing their players on campus again.
“To be able to connect back with your kids is vital. That connection between the kids and the coaches and those relationships are important,” he said. “We certainly don’t want them to think we’ve forgotten them, because we haven’t.”
———o———
Following is the “Latta High School Sports Re-Opening” plan delivered to student-athletes this week:
Latta athletes in grades 9-12 will start the re-opening process on June 15, 2020. Athletes will work out on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Workouts will be voluntary conditioning/weights conducted in a small-group format. No camps, clinics, or leagues will be conducted. There will be no penalty for not attending these workouts.
Athlete Expectations:
Be enrolled in Latta School.
Have a current physical on file with the athletic office.
Come dressed and ready for practice; locker rooms will not be available.
Bring personal water bottle or the like with your name on the container.
No sharing of water bottles, towels, gloves or any other such equipment permitted. Ice machines are not to be used.
Practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer before, during, and after workouts.
Coaches Expectations:
Take athletes’ temperature daily. If over 100.4, athlete is to be sent home and guardian will be contacted.
Each athlete and coach will answer questions on the COVID-19 Monitoring Form. Forms will be completed daily.
Other guidelines:
Workouts will be 90 minutes or less each day.
OSSAA-mandated “Dead Period” (June 27 to July 5) will be observed.
Open practice for softball and baseball will start July 15, 2020. If you have questions, contact Bruce Plunk by phone at 580-453-0079 or by email at bplunk@latta.k12.ok.us.
