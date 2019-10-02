LATTA — Jade Sanders and Taryn Batterton combined for a six-hit shutout, and the Latta Panthers blanked local rival Byng 6-0 at home Monday night.
Latta improved to 27-2 on the season, while Byng slid to 19-13. The Lady Panthers have now won 16 straight games and have registered 11 shutouts during that stretch.
Sanders worked the first three innings for the win. She allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three. Batterton pitched the rest of the way and surrendered three hits and one walk while striking out four.
Brylea Russell went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a run scored to pace a nine-hit LHS attack.
Joining Russell with multiple hits for Latta was Hailey Baber, who finished 2-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored. Sanders also knocked in a run in a 1-for-3 effort.
The rest of the Lady Panthers’ nine-hit production came from Sadie Reed (1-for-1 with a run scored), Camryn Jesse (1-for-2 with a run scored), Batterton (1-for-2 with a double) and Abbi Atkinson (1-for-3 with a run scored).
Krosby Clinton and Trenity Miller were each 2-for-4 for the Lady Pirates. Kennedy Large and Britney Brooks-Teel each ended up 1-for-3 for Byng. Starting pitcher McKinley Feazle took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Addison McGill.
Sulphur stops Roff
with late volley
SULPHUR — Sulphur scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and took advantage of five Roff errors in a 6-4 win over the Lady Tigers Monday night at home.
Sulphur improved to 24-6 on the year, while Roff heads to Class A Regional play at 24-5.
The loss spoiled a big day at the plate for Roff freshman Danleigh Harris, who hit a home run, a double, and a walk and had two RBIs. Teammate Paige Mayfield was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Aaliyah Reeves (1-for-3) and Camden Simon had the other Roff hits.
Harris absorbed the pitching loss as she allowed just four hits, one walk and three strikeouts in six innings of work.
Blakelyn Barber pitched the fourth through sixth innings for the win for Sulphur, and Harley Beesley got the save. Owen West started in the circle. Barber allowed two earned runs off four hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. West gave up just one earned run off two hits with one strikeout and three walks through the first three innings. Beesley allowed no hits with one walk and a strikeout in the seventh.
Shallen Mershon homered in a 1-for-3 effort for Sulphur. Makella Mobly went 2-for-3, and Abby beck finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
