Latta streaks past Atoka at Kingston

KINGSTON — The Latta High School girls basketball team turned up the heat in the second and third quarters and cruised past Atoka 60-30 Thursday in the first round of the 2021 Kingston New Years Classic.
Latta, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, improved to 4-1, while the Lady Wampus Cats fell to 1-4.
The Lady Panthers led just 11-6 after the first quarter but outscored Atoka 37-8 over the next two periods to take control.
“We played better as the game went on,” said LHS assistant coach Clay Plunk.
Not a single player in the game hit double-digit scoring.
Sophomore Brooklyn Ryan and junior Taryn Batterton led the way for Latta with nine points apiece. Carson Dean hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight for Latta, while Caitlyn Byrd followed with seven. Triniti Cotanny and Sheridan Adair, who sank two 3-pointers, finished with six points each.
Emily Gardner scored nine points to lead the Lady Wampus Cats, while Lauren Harkey chipped in seven.
Latta played Class 2A No. 2 Dale in a Friday semifinal showdown.
Caney clamps down on Tupelo
CANEY — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got off to a cold start and dropped a 45-31 decision to Caney on the road Thursday night.
The Lady Cougars improved to 5-2 on the year, while Tupelo fell to 2-3.
Caney grabbed an early 13-4 lead and had extended its advantage to 27-7 at halftime.
Adelyn Culbreath paced the Caney offense with 20 points, while Grace Moore also reached double figures with 13.
Kyle Watson led the THS offense with 14 points and Shayln McCollum followed with 11.
Tupelo plays at Roff on Jan. 12.
