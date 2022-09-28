LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers grabbed an early lead and held off a late Stuart comeback bid in a 5-4 win over the Lady Hornets Monday at Swanson Field.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ bunch improved to 22-13 on the year, while Class B No. 3 Stuart dipped to 31-5. The Lady Panthers will now host a Class 2A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday back at Swanson Field. Cashion will meet Amber-Pocasset at 11 a.m. in a first-round contest and the host Lady Panthers will battle Mangum at 1 p.m. There will be two more games Thursday evening before play resumes at 10 a.m. on Friday. The championship contest is scheduled for noon.
Latta scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Stuart to erase a 1-0 deficit but the game continued to go back and forth. Stuart scored single runs in the third and fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3 before Latta answered with single runs in the bottom of the fifth and the bottom of the sixth to go on top 5-3.
Stuart scored a run in the top of the seventh and had a runner in scoring position with two outs but Kira Meaders hit a line drive to LHS third baseman Kymber Davis for the final out of the game.
Latta finished with six hits, all singles, by six different players.
Savannah Senkel and Laraby Jennings drove in runs for Latta, while Brooklyn Ryan walked twice and scored two runs.
Haili Igou led Stuart at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaylee Ford — a move-in from Stonewall – finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, while Jadyn Dalton went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Three Latta pitchers saw action in the game. Jennings, Senkel and Ollie Miller combined for nine strikeouts and two walks and allowed just two earned runs.
Meaders absorbed the loss for the Lady Hornets. She struck out seven and walked two in six innings of work.
Stonewall races past Tupelo
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns jumped out to a 5-0 lead and pitchers Talise Parnell and Lilly Wyche did the rest in an 8-3 win over local rival Tupelo in a regional tournament tuneup game for both squads.
Stonewall improved to 13-14 on the year and will travel to Red Oak for a Class A Regional on Thursday. The Lady Longhorns will square off against the host and sixth-ranked Lady Eagles at noon and Keota will play Frontier-Billings at 2 p.m. in another first-round game.
Seventh-ranked Tupelo will host a Class B Regional beginning Thursday. The Lady Tigers meet Grandfield at noon followed by a 2 p.m. matchup between Hammon and Mt. View-Gotebo.
Freshman Maddie Davis led a seven-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Parnell went 1-for-1 with three walks, a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Wyche ended up 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Faith Ross, Jakobi Worcester and Landree Dye also had hits for the home team.
Jaycee Stringer led a nine-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored. Raylee Jones and Bailey Battles both finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Tigers. Battles also cracked a double.
Parnell earned the pitching win. She struck out nine, walked none and scattered four hits in five shutout innings.
Maci Gaylor and Carli Cox combined for five strikeouts and 10 walks for Tupelo.
