LATTA — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs have been getting it done on defense for the majority of the season.
The Latta Lady Panthers turned the tables on the Lady Bulldogs during a 28-19 win Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Coach Clay Plunk’s team limited Stratford to two points in both the second and third quarters to pull off the upset.
Unranked Latta improved to 8-9 on the season, while Class 2A No. 16 Stratford dropped to 11-3.
In the boys contest, Latta got hot early and sped past Stratford 49-36.
The Panthers, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, improved to 8-9, while No. 14 Stratford fell to 9-5.
Both Latta teams head to Atoka today to compete in the 2023 Wampus Cat Classic. The Latta girls face Pauls Valley at 1:40 p.m. and the Latta boys will tangle with Idabel at 3 p.m. in a pair of first-round games.
Stratford heads to Allen for action in the 2023 Mustang Winter Classic. The Stratford girls battle Coleman at 4:20 p.m. today with the Bulldogs also facing Coleman at 5:40 p.m.
GIRLS
Latta 28, Stratford 19
The Lady Panthers trailed 9-7 after one quarter but outscored Stratford by identical 8-2 counts in both the second and third periods to roar to a 23-13 lead.
“Tonight we executed our game plan as well as we have all year,” Plunk said. “Stratford is a really good team with great coaches so we knew we had to be locked in. We were outsized inside but battled all night.”
Freshman Kelbey Parnacher led the LHS charge with a game-high 18 points. She hit one 3-pointer and also had eight rebounds and four steals.
Senior Brooklyn Ryan followed with eight points and four more steals. Kate Williams didn’t reach the scoring column but pulled down a team-high nine rebounds for the home team.
“Our perimeter pressure from Brooklyn and Kelbey forced some turnovers that turned into a couple of easy buckets and Kate did a really good job on the glass,” Plunk said. “We also got some good minutes from our bench. It was a total team effort.”
Freshman Trinity Bess led Stratford with seven points, while senior Lundyn Anderson went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line for all six of her points.
BOYS
Latta 49, Stratford 36
Latta sank five of its nine 3-point goals in the first quarter en route to an early 18-10 lead. The Panthers led 27-18 at halftime before putting the game out of reach with a huge 19-5 surge in the third period.
“The biggest thing I can say about this game is how everyone contributed in this game. I was proud of our guys tonight,” Latta head coach Matt Bryant told The Ada News. “We had some guys step up in different situations and it was really good to see that. I thought for three and a half quarters we were a really good basketball team.”
Stratford head coach Ray Ardery said Latta’s quick start made it tough on his club.
“We lost track of some guys to start the game and they made us pay for it,” he said. “Latta is so good defensively and makes you pay when you get out of position on defense. We have to be better on both sides of the ball down the stretch.”
Stratford did end the game on a 13-3 run.
“We would have liked to have finished the game a little better the last half of the fourth quarter, but we are still growing and learning,” Bryant said.
Sam Brown hit a trio of 3-pointers and paced the Latta offense with 15 points. Lane Priest also hit three 3-point shots and scored 11. Hunter Price just missed double figures with nine points.
Parker Pogue, Lincoln Estes and Carter Dotson also connected on 3-pointers for the hosts.
Walker Chandler paced Stratford with 14 points and also had six rebounds and three assists. Hunter Morton followed with eight points and Canaan Weddle chipped in six points and five rebounds.
Axel McKinney finished with five points and five blocked shots for the Bulldogs.
