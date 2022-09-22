Latta splits pair of games at Caddo Festival

CADDO — The Latta High School softball team blitzed Kiowa 9-1 in their first game at the Caddo Festival Tuesday night.
However, the Lady Panthers couldn’t keep pace with Class A No. 1 Caddo in a 9-0 loss to the Lady Bruins.
Latta is now 20-13 on the year. Caddo won its 19th straight game to improve to 32-1. The Lady Bruins’ lone loss was a 2-0 setback to Tishomingo on Sept. 1.
Kiowa, ranked No. 6 in Class B, left town at 26-9.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ bunch is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Friday, hosting local rival Byng.
Game 1
Latta 9, Kiowa 1
Savannah Senkel had a hot bat for Latta, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Laraby Jennings also went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases, while Paislee Anderson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Kate Williams cracked a double and finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Ollie Miller earned the pitching win for Latta. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just two hits and one earned run in six innings.
The game ended via the run-rule when Jaycee Presley hit an RBI single to cap a four-run LHS volley in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Game 2
Caddo 9, Latta 0
The talented Lady Bruins scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Caddo hurler Ryan Peevyhouse tossed a five-inning shutout. She struck out three, walked none and scattered six Latta hits. She also helped her own cause by going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace a nine-hit Caddo offense.
Timber Hensley finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Kadey McKay ripped a triple and went 1-for--2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Latta got six singles by six different players.
