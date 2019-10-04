DALE – Tucker Abney and DJ Van Atten each clubbed a home run Wednesday, and the Latta Panthers popped Oktaha 8-2 in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament at Dale High School.
However, host and No. 3 Dale (27-3) downed Latta 8-2 in the championship game to capture the 2A regional crown and advance to state.
The 11th-ranked Panthers, who moved to 18-10 with the split, were set to play for the regional runner-up title Thursday.
Game 1
Latta 8, Oktaha 2
Kale Williams went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Chance Perry was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and the Panthers pounded out 13 hits and overcame three errors.
Abney finished 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning and ended up with four runs batted in and Van Atten hd a 2-for-4 effort with a solo shot and two runs scored. Rylan Red also knocked in a pair of runs for Latta and Jeron Johnston was 1-for-2 with a walk.
Cooper Hamiltom pitched the first six innings for the victory. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three. The one run scored while Hamilton was on the hill was unearned.
Perry worked the seventh and surrendered one hit and one walk as the other Oktaha run was also unearned.
Championship
Dale 8, Latta 2
The Panthers were held to five hits, as Dale used a four-run third inning and a three-run sixth to pull away.
DJ Van Atten went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk for Latta. Tucker Abney finished 1-for-2 with one RBI and a walk, and Creed Humphrey was 1-for-3 with a walk.
Van Atten suffered the pitching loss after receiving relief help from Kale Williams in the fifth and Reece Jordan in the sixth.
Cade McQuain (2-for-2), Dalen Forsythe (2-for-3) and Tanner Collins (2-for-4) fueled the Pirate offense. McQuain doubled once, drove in two runs, scored once and drew a walk. Forsythe doubled one time and scored a pair of runs, and Collins picked up one RBI.
Jono Johnson got the win for Dale as he worked six innings and allowed just four hits, walked six and struck out nine. David Herring pitched the seventh.
———o———
By The Numbers
Wednesday, Oct. 2
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Dale
Game 1
Latta 8, Oktaha 2
LATTA 110 041 1 — 8 13 3
OKTAHA 100 000 1 — 2 5 0
Cooper Hamilton, Chance Perry (7) and Jeron Johnston; Jakob Blackwell, Preston Holmes (5) and Tucker Christian. W – Hamilton. L – Blackwell. HR – DJ Van Atten, Tucker Abney (). 2B – Van Atten, Perry, Kale Williams (L). HL – Williams 3-3, 1 RBI; Perry 3-4, 1 RS; Abney 2-4, 4 RBIs, 1 RS; Van Atten 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Johnston 1-2, 1 BB (L); Harley Shafer 2-3, 2 RS, 1 BB; Austin Mann 2-4; Tyler Allen 1-3 (O).
Championship
Dale 8, Latta 2
LATTA 100 000 1 — 2 5 2
DALE 004 103 x — 8 6 1
DJ Van Atten, Kale Williams (5), Rece Jordan (6) and Jeron Johnston; Jono Johnson, David Herring (7) and Cole Capps. W – Johnson. L – Van Atten. 2B – Rylan Reed, Creed Humphrey (L); Dallen Forsythe, Cade McQuain (D). HL – Van Atten 2-3, 1 RS, 1 BB: Tucker Abney 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Creed Humphrey 1-3, 1 BB (L); McQuain 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, 1 BB; Forsythe 2-3, 2 RS; Tanner Collins 2-4, 1 RBI (D).
