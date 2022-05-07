LATTA — Sophomore Hunter Price had been one of Latta’s biggest cheerleaders from the bench during the Panthers’ first-round contest against Central Sallisaw Thursday afternoon at a Class 2A Regional Tournament at Panther Park.
He then became Latta’s hero.
Price hit a dramatic pinch-hit, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Latta a thrilling 4-2 win over the Tigers.
No. 8 Latta improved to 18-8 on the year and played a winner’s bracket contest later Friday against No. 9 Hartshorne and Wilburton. Central Sallisaw dropped into the loser’s bracket at 13-14.
The tournament resumes today at noon and 2:30 p.m. with an if-necessary contest scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Kiker said it didn’t take long to realize the 2-2 offering from Central Sallisaw ace Connor Walters was gone.
“It felt like it was. But as soon as I saw how high it was, I knew it was gone,” Price told The Ada News following the game.
The LHS youngster said he wasn’t thinking home run as he stepped to the place before coming up with the biggest hit of his career to this point.
“I just wanted to hit something up the middle. Nothing big. Just get a base hit. Score one. Try to tie it up,” he said.
Justin Kiker got Latta started in the bottom of the seventh with a bloop hit to right field. Kaleb Goodwin then poked a nice bunt to the third-base side for a base hit and the runners advanced on an error during the same play.
That set the stage for Price, who made Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson look like a genius for inserting him in the game at just the right time.
“Hunter stayed positive all game long. That doesn’t happen if his mind is not right,” Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson said. “If he’s sitting over there unhappy he’s not in the lineup, there’s no way he comes in and is ready for that big at-bat. He’s a great teammate and that’s why we found success. “It was absolutely the biggest hit of his career, but it’s not the last. He’s going to be a big part of what we do for a long time.”
Atkinson was also proud of the two guys that found their way on base before Price did his damage.
“Justin came up with a big hit and Kaleb got a great bunt down and does his job,” he said.
Latta’s offense couldn’t get much going throughout the contest against Walters. The Panthers managed just three hits through six innings.
“Their pitcher is pretty good and put us in some tough spots. It seemed like we had some decent at-bats, we just could never get the timely hit,” Atkinson said. “But we battled all game long and game through there in the end.”
Latta freshman Jake LeMack pitched six solid innings for the Panthers. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs. Landon Wolfe tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning — all groundouts to shortstop Tucker Abney — for the home team.
“We got a great effort from Jake LeMack on the mound. He kept us in it all game long. He had some adversity early, but he hung in there and competed and gave us a chance,” Atkinson said.,
With Latta trailing 2-0, Wolfe led off the bottom of the fifth with a line-drive single to left field and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Nik Schroeder.
Tucker Abney then walked and ball four was a wild pitch, allowing Wolfe to scurry down to third base. Abney then got the steal sign, but Central Sallisaw had a pick-off play on. Abney got caught in a rundown between first and second but stayed alive long enough for Wolfe to score and trim the Central lead to 2-1.
Central Sallisaw got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Cade Tucker led off with a walk, went to third on a base hit from Walters and scored on a wild pitch to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Walters contributed to the Tigers’ second run of the game in the top of the third when he singled and later scored on a base hit by Bo Locust.
Latta had other opportunities to scratch for runs but left two runners on the basepaths in both the first and third innings.
