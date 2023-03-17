BROKEN BOW — The Latta Lady Panthers split a pair of games Tuesday at the Broken Bow Slowpitch Festival.
Pocola tripped Latta 9-6 in the opener before the Lady Panthers bounced back in a big way, knocking off Pittsburg 19-0 in just three innings.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ club left Broken Bow with a 2-4 record and is now off until hosting Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Latta joins Meeker at the Ada Festival on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers face Meeker at 6 p.m. and play the host Lady Cougars in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
Game 1
Pocola 9, Latta 6
The Lady Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 6-0 before Pocola rallied with four runs in the top of the third and four more in the fourth frame.
Latta got within 8-6 with a run in the bottom of the fourth but could get no closer in the six-inning contest.
The Lady Panthers garnered eight total hits, led by leadoff hitter Audrey Forshay who went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kate Williams and Brooklyn Ryan both cracked two-run homers in the bottom of the first inning.
Laraby Jennings and Kymber Davis had Latta’s other hits.
Kail Chitwood Chitwood led an 11-hit Pocola attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Allyssa Parker also blasted a home run and had three RBIs. Maci Maxwell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Indians, while Kyleigh Combs and Dauslyn Brown both hit doubles.
Game 2
Latta 19, Pittsburg 0
Latta scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then erupted for 14 runs in the second to bury Pittsburg early.
The Lady Panthers pounded 20 hits in just two at-bats. Kate Williams, Ayzia Booth, Brooklyn Ryan and Stacie Williams all had three hits apiece to pace the LHS offense. Kate Williams finished 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored; Stacie Williams also blasted a home run and went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored; Booth ended up 3-for-3 with two runs scored; and Ryan finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and scored three times.
Trinity Cotanny went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Audrey Forshay ended up 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kymber Davis doubled and drove in a run for the locals and both Jolee Myers and Mallory Glenn finished 1-for-1 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.
