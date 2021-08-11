LATTA — Pitchers Cooper Hamilton and Carson Abbott combined to allow just two hits and Latta took advantage of five Stonewall errors in an 11-1 win over the Longhorns Monday at Panther Park.
Hamilton struck out three, walked two and allowed one unearned run in two innings. Abbott tossed the final two frames and recorded four strikes and two more walks.
The Panthers managed just four total hits — doubles by Jackson Presley, Carson Abbott and Kale Williams and a base knock by Tucker Abney. However, Latta was able to take advantage of a wild Stonewall pitching staff that issued eight walks and hit seven LHS batters.
Williams, Presley and Abbott all drove in two runs apiece for the home team. Williams, Presley and Nik Schroeder all scored twice.
Garrett Gambrel and Laydon Bailey had both of Stonewall’s hits. It marked the debut for new Stonewall head coach Dillon Monday.
Byng buries Rock Creek
BOKCHITO — The Byng Pirates scored eight times in the top of the first inning and scored nine more runs in the top of the fourth to run past host Rock Creek 17-3 Monday in the season-opener for both teams.
Freshman Naaman Lee led the BHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Cooper McCage also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for the Pirates.
Dillon Palmer finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, a double, a walk and a run scored for Byng, while Mason Carter went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Tracy finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Bo Boatwright, Keith Cook, Caden Azlin and Gage Streater all scored two runs apiece.
Dylen Cotton was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out six, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the four-inning run-rule. The Rock Creek pitching staff combined for 10 walks, five strikeouts and four hit batters.
Roff roughs up Moss squad
MOSS — Threes were wild for the Roff Tigers in their official season-opener at Moss Monday evening.
The Tigers scored three runs in each of the first four innings and mashed Moss 12-2.
Roff also hit three home runs in the contest, one each from Cade Baldridge, Bill McCarter and Dylan Reed.
It was the 60th straight win by the Roff baseball program.
Reed finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to pace a seven-hit RHS offense. The other five hits were by five different Roff players. Baldridge went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the lineup. McCarter, a move-in from Byng, finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Drew Sheppard went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored, while Easton Riddle ended up 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Riddle was the winning pitcher for Roff. He struck out nine, walked none and allowed just one hit and one earned run.
Trenton Golden, a member of the 2021 Oklahoma Braves baseball team, finished 1-for-2 with a two-run homer to pace the Moss offense.
Tupelo tosses shutout at Colbert
TUPELO — Tupelo pitchers Cody Airington and Taecyn Meek combined to toss a two-hit shutout and the Tigers defeated Colbert 8-0 in a Monday night home game to start the fall season.
Airington struck out six, walked none and allowed just one hit in three innings. Meek tossed the final two frames with two strikeouts and two walks and also allowed one hit.
The Tupelo offense produced six hits by six different players.
Davin Weller finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Cody Airington and Harley Davidson both went 1-for-2 and scored a run. Peyton Bills finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Colton Bourland and Luke Foreman had the Tigers’ other hits.
