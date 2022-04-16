LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Sulphur 9-8 Thursday at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s bunch — ranked No. 7 in Class 2A — has now won eight of its last nine games to improve to 13-6 this spring, while Sulphur dropped to 19-8.
The Panthers traveled to Lone Grove on Friday and head to Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Latta junior Carson Abbott smacked an RBI double to push across the first run in the bottom of the sixth. Two more runs crossed the plate via Sulphur’s only error of the contest.
The Panthers collected 11 hits in the contest and were led by leadoff hitter Tucker Abney, who finished 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Abbott cracked two doubles and finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Cooper Hamilton also had two hits and scored three times, while Jackson Presley doubled and drove in two runs.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits. Andrew McCurry finished 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Aidan Bailey went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Mace Mobly finished 2-for-4 and scored twice. Zac Driggers and Reese Ratchford both hit doubles for the visitors.
Justin Kiker swiped the mound victory in relief for Latta. He tossed 2.2 innings and finished with three strikeouts and two walks and gave up just two hits and no runs. Freshman Jake LaMack was the starter for Latta. He struck out eight, walked three, hit a pair of batters and allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Three Sulphur hurlers combined for eight strikeouts and seven walks.
Falcons fly by Stonewall
STONEWALL — Two New Lima pitchers combined for a shutout and the Falcons flew past Stonewall 9-0 Thursday at Gibson Field.
New Lima, ranked No. 11 in Class B, improved to 18-2 on the year and has now won eight straight games. Stonewall slipped to 13-12
The Longhorns hosted Velma-Alma and Rock Creek Friday and are back at home at 4:30 p.m. Monday when local foe Latta visits the Longhorns.
Garrett Burgess got the start on the bump for the Falcons. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one hit in five shutout innings. Jackson Keesee tossed the final scoreless frame.
New Lima scored four runs in the top of the first and two more in the second to build an early 6-0 lead.
Ty Morphis led the NL offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Burgess finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Logan Carr went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Longhorns got three hits in the contest. Freshman Teagus Pogue finished 2-for-2, while Ryan Guffey went 1-for-2 with a walk.
Guffey was the losing pitcher. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings. Stonewall committed four errors in the game.
Allen blanks Quinton
ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and left Quinton behind in a 15-0 home win Thursday night.
Allen improved to 10-14 this spring, while Quinton dropped to 2-12. The Mustangs travel to Wynnewood at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The Mustangs piled up 13 hits in just three at-bats.
Emmett Koonce led the AHS onslaught, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Bodee Garrett finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk, and an RBI. Quinton Walker ended up 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Conner Smith walked, hit a double and scored a run off the bench.
Garrett Nix went 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order. Kale Horton finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Mustangs.
Allen hurler Jack Todd earned the mound win. He struck out six, walked one and allowed just one hit in three innings of work. Bodee Garrett pitched the final inning and struck out three of the six batters he faced and hit a pair of batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.