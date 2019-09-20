Latta snags pair of wins at Coleman Festival

COLEMAN — Rylan Reed fired a four-inning, one-hit shutout while Creed Humphrey and DJ Van Atten collected two hits each Tuesday as the Latta Panthers blitzed Bennington 10-0 at the Coleman Tournament.
Reed allowed no walks and struck out seven in earning the pitching win.
Humphrey was 2-for-2 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. while Van Atten ended up 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cooper Hamilton also hit a double and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort. Jeron Johnston picked up one RBI and scored once while finishing 1-for-1. Tucker Abney went 1-for-3 and scored a run as the Panthers totaled seven hits.
Latta 13, Coleman 0
Cooper Hamilton fired a four-hit shutout, while Creed Humphrey, Rylan Reed and Tucker Abney had two hits each Tuesday and the Latta Panthers crushed host Coleman 13-0 in three innings.
Hamilton pitched all three innings. He scattered four hits, walked none and struck out six.
Latta piled up 11 hits. Humphrey went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Reed finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Abney had one double, one RBI and scored three times.
Kale Williams, in going 1-for-1, knocked in three runs, scored once and drew a pair of walks. Justin Kiker knocked doubled once, knocked in three runs and scored once in a 1-for-3 effort. Jackson Presley finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the winners.
Latta improved to 11-7 with the two wins.
Dale eases past Byng team
BYNG — David Herring pitched a five-hitter while Ike Shirey went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, four runs scored and a walk and the Dale Pirates upended the Byng Pirates 10-3 Tuesday at Stokes Field.
Herring struck out three and walked two for Dale.
Seth Brecheen homered and drove in two runs for Byng, while Trae Lowe finished 2-for-2 from the plate with two runs scored and a walk. Gage Fuller (1-for-2 with a walk) and Bill McCarter (1-for-1) had the other Byng hits.
Dale, now 17-3, pounded out 11 hits. Ike Shirey led the visiting Pirates, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Tanner Collins and Jono Johnson contributed two hits each, while Herring added two RBIs.
Byng dropped to 11-5 on the season.
Errors prove costly for Vanoss
NEW LIMA — The Vanoss Wolves were held to three hits and fell victim to eight errors in dropping a 10-2 decision to New Lima Tuesday in five innings.
Roper Bolin, Riley Vasquez and Wyatt Knickmeyer were each 1-for-2 for all of the Vanoss hits. Bolin knocked in a run and Vasquez scored once.
All 10 runs came at the expense of losing pitcher Colten Bird, but just five were earned. Bird scattered seven hits and four walks while striking out two.
The Wolves fell to 7-10 on the year.
