LATTA — The Latta High School softball team notched their 16th and 17th shutout victories of the season in a sweep of local and district foe Stratford Thursday on Senior Night at Swanson Field.
Coach Missy Rogers’ squad won the opener 15-0 and completed the District 2A-4 sweep with a 13-0 win. Latta improved to 20-5 overall and a perfect 14-0 in district play, while Stratford dropped to 13-11 and 6-4. The Top 5 in the district standings include Latta, Dibble (10-2), Stratford, Healdton (7-7) and Konawa (4-7).
LHS seniors who were honored after the game included Angelle Jimenez, Jade Sanders, Jaylee Willis, Taryn Batterton and Triniti Cotanny.
Latta met Newcastle and Ripley Friday at the Dale Lady Pirates Firelake Festival in Shawnee and is scheduled to face Sterling at 1:30 p.m. today and Hammon at 3 p.m. in festival action.
Stratford hosts Wynnewood at 6 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Latta 15, Stratford 0
LHS senior pitcher Jade Sanders didn’t allow a hit in three dominant innings. She struck out eight of the 10 batters she faced and issued one walk — to Lenea Sandlin to lead off the top of the third inning. Sandlin was down 1-2 in the count.
Latta scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and then erupted for 10 runs in the second to pull away.
Sanders also had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs to help her own cause. Triniti Cotanny finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jaylee Willis went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and three runs scored as the team’s leadoff hitter.
Jaycie Prine finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Brooklyn Ryan walked and scored three times.
Stratford was hurt by five errors in the contest.
Game 2
Latta 13, Stratford 0
This time is was LHS senior Taryn Batterton’s turn to toss a no-hitter. She controlled the Stratford offense by striking out 11 of the 14 hitters she faced. Batterton — who recently committed to play softball at Division I Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona — issued one walk to Stratford’s Liberty Fires with one out in the top of the second inning.
Laraby Jennings paced a 10-hit LHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Triniti Cotanny went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Jaylee Willis ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jaycie Prine launched a solo home run — her second of the fall — and finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Kate Williams went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Batterton drove in two runs without the aid of a hit.
