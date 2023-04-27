Latta shuts out local foe Allen in tuneup game

LATTA — Latta pitchers Jake LaMack and Darien Miller combined to toss a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over Allen Monday at Panther Park.
It was a playoff tune-up game for both teams.
Latta, ranked No. 17 in Class 2A, improved to 15-10 while Allen fell to 14-15.
Latta is scheduled to host a Class 2A District doubleheader with Oklahoma Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Mustangs are headed to a Class A Regional Tournament at Tushka where they’ll face No. 11 Hollis at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest.
LaMack was the starting hurler for Latta against Allen. He struck out one, walked one and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings. Miller tossed the final two innings of the run-rule contest and struck out five of the nine hitters he faced. He also allowed just one hit with one walk.
Junior Holden Lee led the LHS offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Latta leadoff hitter Carson Abbott finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. The Panthers’ only other hits came from Reese Littlefield, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Landon Wolfe, who finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Allen got a pair of singles from Taylor Wood and Tagus Howard.
AHS starting hurler Alex Hill absorbed the loss. He struck out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings. He got relief help from Kale Horton and Bodee Garrett.
