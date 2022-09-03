TUSHKA — Latta freshman pitcher Ollie Miller continued her steady fall by tossing a one-hit shutout during the Lady Panthers' 10-0 win over host Tushka Friday morning at the Tushka Fall Classic.
Latta defeated Coalgate 7-2 in a Friday pool-play game and dropped a 5-1 decision to North Rock Creek playing a mostly junior varsity lineup. There was no official word from the Latta softball camp if that contest counted as of press time.
Friday, Sept. 2
Latta 10, Tushka 0
Miller (8-1) picked up her eighth pitching win of the fall season. She struck out three, didn't walk a batter and allowed just one hit in the four-inning contest.
Freshman Audrey Forshay led a 12-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan continues to get back into the swing of things after her rehab stint. She went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jolee Myers also had two hits for the locals.
LHS leadoff hitter Savannah Senkel finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored, while Paislee Anderson went 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Miller helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Mallory Glenn also drove in a run for Latta (13-8).
Tushka's lone hit came from Haylee Giffin — an infield single in the first inning.
Callie Boren absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out two, walked two and hit two batters.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Latta 7, Coalgate 2
The Latta Lady Panthers scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and pull away.
Audrey Forshay led a seven-hit Latta offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Savannah Senkel finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base and scored twice for the winners, while Paislee Anderson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brooklyn Ryan ripped a double and Kymber Davis went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Coalgate managed five hits in the ballgame. Braedy Wardrope hit a triple and scored a run, and Jordana Fuller cracked a double and drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats. Josi Lackey finished 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored for Coalgate.
Taci Lee was the losing pitcher. She struck out three, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in five innings. The Lady Wildcats were charged with three errors in the game.
North Rock Creek 5, Latta 1
NRC scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead for good.
Haley Hacker turned in a solid pitching performance for the Lady Cougars. She struck out six, walked two and allowed just three hits and one earned run in a five-inning stint.
Savannah Sullivan was hit with the loss. She walked two and allowed three earned runs in 4.2 innings.
North Rock Creek finished with five total hits by five different players. Hannah Earlywine and Katie Larsen both hit doubles for the Lady Cougars.
Sullivan finished 2-for-2 to pace Latta at the plate, while Taylor Cotanny had the other LHS hit.
