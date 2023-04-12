Latta shuts down Vanoss club

VANOSS — Latta freshman Reese Littlefield kept the Vanoss offense in check the entire contest and helped the Panther vanquish Vanoss 9-1 in a Monday night road game.
Latta, ranked No. 17 in Class 2A, improved to 10-9 on the year, while the Wolves sank to 9-7. Coach Brett Miller’s club had reeled off nine wins in a row but has since lost three straight outings.
Vanoss was at Tishomingo on Tuesday and is set to host Varnum at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Meanwhile, Latta entertained Konawa on Tuesay and is scheduled to host Sulphur at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Littlefield struck out nine, walked four and allowed just one earned run in a gutsy complete-game effort. He also had a nice day at the plate for the Panthers, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Landon Fortner also had three hits and walked one for Latta. Jackson Presley crushed a two-run homer for the visitors and Deakon Smith finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Hunter Price also doubled and drove in two runs for the visitors.
Bryson Smith led Vanoss at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cole Reeder, Jacob McCurdy and Creede Booth had the other VHS hits.
Brayden Cannon was the losing hurler for Vanoss. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in four innings of work. Reeder tossed the final three innings and finished with two strikeouts, three walks and allowed three earned runs.
Tishomingo rallies past Stratford
STRATFORD — The Stratford High School baseball team couldn’t make a 13-10 lead hole up against Tishomingo in a Monday night home game.
The Indians scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning and then added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to secure a 15-13 victory over the Bulldogs.
Coach Jason Fulks’ squad dropped to 5-4 on the year, while Tishomingo improved to 8-4.
The Bulldogs were at Dibble on Tuesday and travel to the Healdton Festival Thursday evening.
Stratford and Tishomingo both collected 11 hits.
Carson Owens led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Walker Chandler went 2-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored for Stratford, while John Mann finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Nolan Hall and Josiah Stevens also cracked doubles for the home team.
Colby Gray led the Tish offense, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Zeke Knight went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBIs and Ethan Vandivier finished 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Grady Patterson went 1-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Indians.
Three Stratford pitchers — Josiah Stevens, Blake English and Tyler Biggs — combined for five strikeouts and 11 walks. Tishomingo hurlers J Alford, J Wade and K LaFevers combined for 12 strikeouts, seven walks and five hit batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.