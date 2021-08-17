Tecumseh scored three runs in the top of the first inning on two Latta errors — all during the same play — and made the lead stand up in a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers Saturday at The Hill in the championship game of the Byng/Latta Back To School Classic.
Latta fell to 4-1 on the year, while Lady Savages start off at 5-0.
Latta head coach Missy Rogers wanted to focus more on what Tecumseh did right than what went wrong for her team following the loss.
“Tecumseh’s a great ballclub. I’m not going to take away from anything they do. They swing it incredibly well, they’re coached well, they pitch it well. They do everything really well,” Rogers said. “We knew we would have our hands full and we fell short. We just have to keep working.”
In the third-place game, Sulphur go the best of the other tournament host — the Byng Lady Pirates — 12-4.
Prague dropped Konawa 8-1 in the fifth-place contest.
Championship
Tecumseh 6, Latta 2
Tecumseh’s big start began when Bristin Hayes walked and Jessi Hull reached on a base hit. Emily Bingham followed with a single of her own and Latta committed two errors during the play that allowed all three Tecumseh runners to score.
Latta trimmed the THS lead to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Tayrn Batterton started that Latta uprising with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Savannah Senkel then hit a ground ball back to Tecumseh pitcher Serenity Jacoway, who tried to record the out at third base, but her throw was not in time, putting runners at the corners for Latta.
Laraby Jennings reached safely via a Tecumseh error and Batterton scored on the play, while Senkel hustled to third.
Senkel later scored on a well-executed sacrifice bunt by Triniti Cotanny.
The Lady Panthers wouldn’t score again off Tecumseh ace Serenity Jacoway. She allowed just three more hits over the final five shutout innings. Jacoway struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run in the complete-game effort.
“She’s a really great pitcher. I expect to see them in the state tournament,” Rogers said.
The Lady Savages got an RBI single by Bingham in the top of the third inning before pushing across their final two runs in the top of the sixth. Bingham cracked her third RBI single of the contest in that frame and led a six-hit THS offense by going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Katelyn Fleming’s sacrifice fly capped the Tecumseh scoring.
Batterton had two of Latta’s four hits in the game. She also experienced a crazy moment in the circle when she relieved starter Jade Sanders in the fifth inning. About halfway through the fame, her cleat came apart during a pitch and her foot went right through the bottom of the shoe. Batterton was forced to stuff that foot in one of her teammate’s shoes even though it was a size and a half too small. She still managed to strike out the final two hitters of the inning.
Hayes was tagged with the loss. She struck out four, walked three and allowed two earned runs in five innings. Batterton finished with her two strikeouts, walked none and gave up two earned runs.
The Lady Panthers were at Healdton Monday and travel to Konawa at 4:30 p.m. today.
Third Place
Sulphur 12, Byng 4
Sulphur got off to a hot start with a six-run outburst in the top of the first inning and then pulled away with five more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Lady Bulldogs piled up 12 hits in the contest and also took advantage of five Byng errors.
Carlee Cole paced Sulphur at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored from the top of the SHS batting order.
Henna Ferrell finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Amera Garner also went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kiersten Walck went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Kinzi Adkison ripped a double and drove in two runs.
Hannah Boyd went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a nine-hit Byng offense. Torri Gustin finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, while Joelee Williams also smacked a triple for the Lady Pirates.
Owen West was the winning pitcher for Sulphur. She struck out one, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four earned runs in seven innings.
Fifth Place
Prague 8, Konawa 1
Prague hurler Tessa Cooper struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits and no earned runs for the Lady Red Devils.
Prague used a five-run volley in the top of the fifth inning to grab the early lead.
Kailey Rich led a seven-hit PHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored. Demi Manning finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Jadyn Hightower went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Alexis Hernandez and Jaylyn Isaacs had Konawa’s hits.
