LATTA — Jaylee Willis will now be able to turn her full focus towards her senior year in softball and basketball for Latta High School following her big announcement on Twitter Monday night.
Willis has verbally committed to playing both softball and basketball at the University of Science and Arts in Chickasha. This will also allow the talented Willis to not have to pick between sports on the collegiate level.
“After a lot of consideration, I am very excited and extremely blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to play softball and basketball at USAO. Go Drovers!” Willis said in her tweet.
She will be joined by Latta teammate Trinit Cotanny, who committed to playing softball for USAO back in April.
