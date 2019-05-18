Latta senior kept improving

LATTA — Latta High School head girls basketball coach Bruce Plunk believes Emma Epperly can develop her game even more at the college level.
Her ability to adapt through challenges and gradually show improvement throughout a magnificent high school career might, perhaps, provide an indication.
Epperly’s senior campaign was significant enough and vastly more for her to capture the 2019 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award.
“It is well deserved, and she has improved each year,” said Plunk. “Her role became larger each year, and she embraced that role.”
The 6-1 Epperly, who will take her basketball skills to Oklahoma Christian next season, averaged 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 26-5 Lady Panthers this past season.
“When she was the focal point (of the opposition’s defense), she made adjustments,” Plunk said. “She would catch the ball inside and throw it back out if nothing was open for her and then repost.”
On many occasions, those kick-out passes from Epperly led to some timely and well-executed outside shots and even 3-pointers.
“This is really cool and how my hard work paid off,” said Epperly about the award. “I felt like I work so hard in practice.”
Epperly deflected some of the credit to her Latta squad, which reached the Class 2A state semifinals this past season.
“We definitely played with a lot of heart, hard work and passion, because we were really close as a team,” Epperly said.
As Epperly takes her talents to Oklahoma Christian, she will be joined by Lady Panther teammate Shelby Garrett, who will also become an Eagle.
“I’m very excited about having her go with me,” said Epperly.” Shelby played a major role in our success.”
Epperly praised Garrett for her ability to not only knock down an outside shot or even a 3, but her ability to handle the ball, something she hadn’t done as much heading into the 2018-19 season.
Just as Garrett made her adjustments so did Epperly.
“When the season began, I didn’t have as much double-teams on me, but about the time of the Mid-America (Classic), I faced it more throughout the year,” Epperly said. “But our girls stepped up and hit outside shots.”
Plunk says that inside-out approach and Epperly’s acceptance of it were critical to Latta’s success.
“She never shied away from that inside and out,” said Plunk.
Outside shooting is something Epperly plans on developing in college.
“I want to become somewhat of a 3-point shooter, but I definitely want to become an outside shooter,” said Epperly.
Plunk is excited about Epperly’s upcoming collegiate career.
“She’s got good years ahead. She is still young. When she graduates, she’ll be 17, and she’s going to continue to improve,” Plunk said. “I think she will face up and really develop as a shooter in college.”
Epperly says she felt comfortable when making her official visit to Oklahoma Christian.
“I fell in love with coach (Stephanie) Findley. It felt like home when I walked into the gym,” Epperly said.
The achievements were many for Epperly this past season. In addition to recently being named an Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Stater, she was named to the all-tournament teams for the Bertha Teague Mid-America Classic, the Tishomingo Tournament and the Latta Tournament. She was the most valuable player at both the Tishomingo and Latta tourneys.
