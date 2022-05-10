LATTA — Things weren’t looking so great for the Latta High School baseball team during its Class 2A Regional championship matchup with upset-minded Hartshorne Saturday night at Panther Park.
The Panthers trailed 9-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
However, the fat lady had not yet begun to sing.
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth, manufactured a run in the bottom of the seventh and Justin Kiker hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to give the Panthers an incredible comeback win over the stunned Miners.
No. 8 Latta improved to 20-8 on the spring and earned a spot in the Class 2A State Tournament which is scheduled to begin Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. No. 9 Hartshorne saw its season come to an end at 17-12. Latta will be making its first state tournament appearance since the Fall of 2019.
On Friday, Latta shut out Hartshorne 5-0 to advance to the regional title contest.
“It was pretty exciting. I think I aged about 15 years in the past three days,” said Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson. “I’m excited for these guys to get back (to state). I know how bad they wanted it and I think they proved that this weekend.”
Championship
Latta 10, Hartshorne 9
Cooper Hamilton blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning — that followed a walk to Tucker Abney and a Harthorne error — to get the Panthers’ rally from a five-run deficit started. Hunter Price — who hit a walk-off home run that helped Latta edge Central Sallisaw in a first-round game on Friday — added a two-out, RBI single that cut the HHS lead to 9-8.
In the bottom of the seventh, Nik Schroeder led off with a walk and raced to third on a base hit by Abney. Schroeder scored while Hartshorne turned a double play, knotting the game at 9-9.
In the Latta half of the eighth inning, Hamilton walked and stole second and third before Kiker hit a fly out to left field and Hamilton tagged up and trotted home with the game-winning run.
“Justin fouled off a couple of pitches during a very competitive at-bat and hit a sacrifice fly. We just needed something to get the job done,” Atkinson said.
“The guys never quit. They kept battling,” he continued. “Credit to them. They kept fighting. They’ve been resilient all spring.”
Scoring the final six runs to rally for the victory was only half the battle. The Miners had scored in four of the first five innings of the contest. Atkinson turned to his surprise ace in the hole and sent Abney — who hasn’t thrown a pitch all spring — to the mound.
Abney has been dealing with what Atkinson described as “shoulder tightness” throughout the spring but the LHS senior assured him he could help out with pitching duties during the regional if needed.
“We didn’t know how comfortable he’d be on the mound. But we talked about it all through the week ... and he wanted the ball. He was ready and onboard,” Atkinson said.
After reliever Price walked Hartshorne’s Landen Semeski and Hayden Curliss with one out in the top of the seventh, Atkinson sent Abney to the mound.
And boy did he deliver.
Abney struck out five of the final six Hartshorne batters — Magnum Morris reached on a one-out error in the top of the eighth inning — to steal the mound win during the dominant 1.2 innings of work.
“He was nails for us. He gave us a chance,” said Atkinson.
Abney also finished 4-for-4 with a home run — a two-run shot to left field with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning that got Latta within 7-4. He also scored four times and drew a walk.
“He also had a big day at the plate. He was huge for us just like he has been all spring,” Atkinson said. “We feel pretty good with Tucker Abney at the plate right now. When you get a guy on base for him, you like your chances.”
Hamilton also had a strong outing, going 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Jackson Presley, Kale Williams and Kaleb Goodwin also had hits for Latta.
Xavier Fraser led a 10-hit Hartshorne offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Moody finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the Miners, while Bryson Cervantes went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run.
Morris went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the visitors.
“I’m excited for our kids and our parents and our school,” Atkinson said. “But credit to coach (Justin) James at Hartshorne. He has a great group of kids. They’re really, really tough.”
Winner’s Bracket
Latta 5, Hartshorne 0
Latta got a mound gem from junior Carson Abbott. His complete-game, shutout included seven strikeouts and four walks. He allowed just five hits.
“We got a great pitching performance from Carson Abbott,” Atkinson said.
Latta got all the offense it would need on solo home runs by Kale Williams to lead off the bottom of the second inning and Jackson Presley to lead off the fourth inning.
The Panthers finished with just six hits. Presley and Cooper Hamilton both finished 2-for-3. Hamilton also scored a run. Nik Schroeder had the only other LHS hit.
Jackson Moody led Hartshorne, going 2-for-3. Hayden Curliss, Bryson Cervantes and Landen Burke had the other three HHS base hits.
Bo Wilkett absorbed the mound loss. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just four earned runs through five innings. Fraser tossed a scoreless inning of relief for the Miners.
