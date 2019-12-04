Latta's Schlup to soar with Eagles

LATTA — Rylan Schlup, a forward for Latta High School, has signed to play college basketball at Oklahoma Christian, OC coach Kendre Talley said Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 Schlup averaged 7.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game last season as a junior for Latta, a longtime small-school prep power in Oklahoma.
He’s an accurate outside shooter, as evidenced by his winning The 2019 Ada News All-Star Classic 3-Point Shootout in May.
Schlup has many connections to Oklahoma Christian. His parents, Rob and Amy, both attended the university, and one of Latta’s assistant coaches is former OC baseball star Jake Collins.
“I’m excited to have Rylan join us,” Talley said. “He is a talented player with a great work ethic. With both of his parents graduating from OC, there is no question that this was the place for him. He is a prime example of what this program represents.”
Schlup is the second player to sign with OC for the 2020-21 season, joining forward Nyk Madison of Midlothian, Texas. OC is in its first season of competition in NCAA Division II’s Lone Star Conference.
