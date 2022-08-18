LATTA — The Latta High School softball team made short work of the Asher Indians during their matchup Tuesday at Panther Park.
Latta needed just two at-bats to score 18 runs — including a 13-run volley in the bottom of the second — on the way to a quick 18-1 victory.
Latta improved to 5-2 on the year, while Asher — under the direction of new head coach David Rolette — starts off at 3-3.
Senior Jackson Presley continued his hot start to the season, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to pace a six-hit LHS offense.
Deakon Smith also had two hits, walked, drive in a run and scored three runs for Latta, while Hunter Price finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Landon Wolfe went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Gavin Mullins walked twice and scored twice.
Sophomore Darien Miller was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out three, walked one and allowed just two hits and one earned run in the three-inning contest.
Asher got base hits from Kelby Fowler and Brogan Culwell.
Four Asher pitchers combined for 10 walks, four hit batters and two strikeouts in just two innings.
Latta hosts Clayton at 5 p.m. today before heading to the Fort Cobb Festival on Friday. The Panthers will meet Canute at 5 p.m. and the host Mustangs at 7:30 p.m.
Baldridge hits another
grand slam in Roff win
CANEY — Cade Baldridge hit his second grand slam in as many games to help the Roff Tigers pummel Caney 15-1 in a Tuesday night road contest.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s club stayed unbeaten at 6-0, while Caney dropped to 5-2.
Bill McCarter and Brand Wilson also socked home runs for Roff.
Wilson paced a seven-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Baldridge finished 1-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored, while McCarter ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Caden Graves went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Dylan Reed finished 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored for the visitors.
Cooper Hardison finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run to pace the Cougars at the plate. Caney got a double from Ryan Wingo and base hits from both Alex Wingo and Trevor Jackson.
Easton Riddle picked up the pitching win for Roff. He struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and gave up just one earned run in four innings of work.
The Tigers return to action Saturday, hosting a festival that includes Preston and Battiest that begins at high noon.
Dale blanks Byng Pirates
BYNG — The Dale Pirates broke open a tight game with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 10-0 win over Byng Tuesday at Stokes Field.
The Pirates fell to 1-3 on the young season, while Dale left town at 2-3.
Dale scored a run on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ethan Douglas to grab an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The score remained that way until the visiting Pirates pulled away late.
DHS hurler Jack Rooker kept the Byng offense in check the entire contest. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just two hits in the complete-game shutout. Bo Boatwright pitched five solid innings for the hosts in defeat. He struck out six, walked four and allowed just four hits and no earned runs in five innings.
Dayton Forsythe paced a 12-hit DHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Kash Van Brunt finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Dason Sheppard went 2-fo-r4 with a run scored. Jett Higdon also had two hits for Dale, while Easton Edmondson cracked a double.
Byng plays Moss at noon today at the 2022 Tupelo Fall Baseball Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.