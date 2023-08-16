LATTA — Two Latta pitchers combined for a one-hit, shutout and the Panthers pounded Rock Creek 8-0 Monday at Eddie Collins Field.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club improved to 3-2 on the fall season, while Rock Creek left town at 0-4.
The Panthers were scheduled to host Moss at 4:30 p.m. today before traveling to Dale at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Latta 8, Rock Creek 0
The Panthers got off to a quick start with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Deakon Smith supplied a two-RBI single in the frame and Jonah Boyington and Landon Fortner later added run-scoring base hits. That LHS uprising also included four walks and a hit batter.
Jonathan Gray was the winning pitcher for Latta. He struck out two, walked one and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings. Zeagan Stewart finished up on the bump and struck out one of the three batters he faced.
Fortner and Smith had two hits each to pace a six-hit Latta offense. Fortner finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs while Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Landon Wolfe went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Tupelo KOs Kiowa in Monday road gameKIOWA — The Tupelo Tigers bounced back from their lone loss of the season with a 7-0 road victory over Kiowa on Monday.
Coach Clay Weller’s club, now 4-1 on the season, had dropped a 5-4 decision to at Calera on Saturday. The Tigers hosted Dale on Tuesday and will host the 2023 Tupelo Baseball Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday at the Don Weller Baseball Facility.
Tupelo meets Rock Creek at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Tupelo 7, Kiowa 0
The Tigers led just 1-0 before scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning and then added three more in the sixth to pull away.
Tupelo collected seven hits by seven different players in the game.
Luke Foreman finished 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Colton Bourland also doubles and scored a run. B McCollum ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Nate Medcalf was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out two, walked one and scattered four hits through four innings. Davin Weller shut down the Cowboys over the final three frames. He struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow a hit.
