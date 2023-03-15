Latta rolls past Healdton for first win of spring

BROKEN BOW — With Latta clinging to a one-run lead, Broken Bow scored a pair of runs on an error in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the host Lady Savages a dramatic 17-16 win in the Lady Panthers’ second game Monday at the 2023 Broken Bow Spring Break Festival.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad begin the day by notching its first victory of the spring — a 19-5 triumph over Healdton. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play two more festival games on Tuesday — against Pocola and Pittsburg.
Game 2
Broken Bow 17
Latta 16
The host Lady Savages actually trailed 16-14 heading to the final fifth inning. Broken Bow scored the first run of the inning on an RBI hit by Jaxie Glasson before two runners raced home on the LHS miscue.
Latta twice saw Broken Bow rally from big deficits.
The Lady Panthers led 8-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning before Broken Bow exploded for 11 runs to overtake Latta at 14-8. However, Latta erupted for eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to rally for a 16-14 advantage that set up the big fifth frame for Broken Bow.
The Lady Panthers finished with 14 hits and got home runs from Jaycee Presley and Kate Williams. Presley finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Williams ended up 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Audrey Forshay, Brooklyn Ryan, Stacie Williams and Ayzia Booth also had two hits apiece for the Lady Panthers.
Forshay and Kymber Davis both drove in two runs for the LHS club. Courtesy runner Sheriden Adair scored three times for the visitors.
Broken Bow piled up 24 total hits, including a 4-for-4 effort by Caitlynn Hammer, who hammered a home run and a double while driving in five runs and scoring three times. Brooke Evans and Natalie Martinez also hit home runs for the home team. Maliyah Carney went 3-for-4 and scored three times for the Lady Savages and Evans ended up 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
Game 1
Latta 19, Healdton 5
The Lady Panthers put the game away with a 15-run second-inning barrage.
Latta collected 18 total hits in just three innings. Brooklyn Ryan led the LHS charge, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Ayzia Booth also had three hits, scored a run and drove in a run, while Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored.
Kate Williams ripped a home run and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Audrey Forshay went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and scored three times from the top of the LHS batting order, while Taryn Cotanny finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Stacie Williams also had two hits for Latta, while Jaycee Presley went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.