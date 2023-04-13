ASHER — The Latta High School softball team came away with a pair of victories Tuesday night at the Asher Festival.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, rocked Roff 16-1 before holding off host Asher 6-5. In the other festival contest, Roff rolled past the Lady Indians 11-1.
Latta improved to 13-14, Class A No. 17 Roff is 16-13 and Class B No. 15 Asher dropped to 8-14.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Class 6A No. 7 Choctaw at 11 a.m. today and Class 3A No. 4 Ripley at 1:30 p.m. at the Dale Festival. Latta travels to Class 5A No. 14 Plainview at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Roff hosts Class A No. 7 Moss at 4:30 p.m. today and travels to Byng at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Asher plays Dibble and Stratford today at the Stratford Festival.
Latta 16, Roff 1
Latta erupted for 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning and ended when Roff was held scoreless in the top of the third frame.
Brooklyn Ryan led a 17-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. It was her 12th homer of the spring.
Freshman Audrey Forshay finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for Latta, while Talise Parnell went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaycee Presley also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, while Ryan Gray finished 2-for-2 and scored once. Taryn Cotanny also had two hits and Kymber Davis finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Laraby Jennings went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Kate Williams ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Roff had just two hits — singles from Shelbey Ensey and Kaylie Cranford.
Latta 6, Asher 5
The Lady Indians trailed 6-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth and final inning before trying to stage a comeback.
Cadence Leba and Alexis Johnston clubbed back-to-back doubles to start the inning and get Asher within a single run. But Latta got a popup to second base for the first out before the game ended when Latta turned a 6-3-5 double play.
Audrey Forshay again let the Latta charge, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan tripled and scored a run, Laraby Jennings went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and two runs scored and Stacie Williams finished 1-for-1 with a double and four RBIs. Jaycee Presley hit a double for the visitors.
Leba led a seven-hit Asher attack, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored. The Lady Indians also got a double from Charlee Crowley. Sammie Williamson finished 1-for-2 with an RBI for the home team.
Roff 11, Asher 1
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and five more in the fourth to pull away.
Sophie Eldred paced Roff at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Shelbey Ensey finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Chloe Eldred went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Lady Tigers’ 14-hit attack.
Addi Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Keela Scott ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Danleigh Harris finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Asher finished with just three hits — singles by Cadence Leba, Preslee Taylor and Kylee Bennett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.