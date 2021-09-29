LATTA — The Latta Panthers overcame a five-run deficit to rally past Tupelo 14-8 in a regional tune-up game for both teams Monday in Tupelo.
The Tigers led 8-3 before Latta scored four runs in the sixth, tied the game with a run in the seventh and scored six runs in the top of the eighth to finally secure the win.
Latta, No. 14 in Class A, won for the seventh straight time to improve to 15-9 on the year, while Tupelo — No. 2 in Class B — saw a five-game win streak snapped and dropped to 19-7.
Tucker Abney’s three-run homer highlighted Latta’s big eighth-inning volley.
Latta piled up 13 hits in the game, led by leadoff man Kale Williams, who went 3-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Justin Kiker finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Nik Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and scored three times.
Jackson Presley doubled and scored three runs, while Carson Abbott also hit a two-bagger and walked, drove in a run and scored twice.
Tupelo managed five hits in the contest, including a 2-for-4 effort by Davin Weller that included a double and two runs scored. Zane Wilkerson finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Peyton Bills had Tupelo’s other hit.
Five Latta pitchers combined for five strikeouts, seven walks, two hit batters and surrendered five earned runs. Five Tiger hurlers finished with a combined 10 strikeouts, eight walks and two hit batters.
Tupelo won a district title with a 12-0 win over Stringtown in the title game.
Cody Airington was the winning hurler. He struck out five, walked none and didn’t give up a run or a hit in two innings. Reliever Nate Medcalf finished off the THS no-hitter, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Latta tackled Amber-Pocasset 18-6 in a Class A District title contest.
Freshman Hunter Price hit a three-run homer for Latta, while Justin Kiker finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the winners.
Abbott pitched all five innings for Latta. He struck out three and walked two.
Boatwright helps Byng blank Fletcher
BYNG — Bo Boatwright turned in a dominant pitching performance to help Byng bounce Fletcher 10-0 a Class A District championship game last week at Stokes Field.
No. 6 Byng will enter this week’s Class A Regional Tournament in Rattan with a 21-6 record. That regional will include the third-ranked Rams, No. 11 Red Oak and No. 14 Latta.
Boatwright struck out 10, walked three and allowed just two hits in five shutout innings.
Caden Azlin led an 11-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Cooper McCage finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Keith Cook went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Boatwright and Dylen Cotton both hit doubles for the Pirates
No. 1 Roff shuts out Calera
ROFF — Cade Baldridge and Drew Sheppard both hit solo home runs Roff’s 6-0 win over Calera in a regional tuneup game Monday at Tiger Field.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s squad, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 23-6 on the year, while Class A No. 12 Calera dropped to 15-7.
Four Roff pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout. Brand Wilson struck out one and walked three in two innings; Easton Riddle struck out four, gave up the lone hit and walked none in three innings; Drew Shepphard struck out one with no walks in one inning; and Bill McCarter struck out one, walked one and hit a batter in the final frame.
Baldridge went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in a nine-hit RHS offense. Wilson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, walked and drove in a run. Beau Joplin finished 2-for-4 and scored once, while Kagan Huneycutt went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.
In Class A District action last week, Roff defeated Mill Creek twice by counts of 12-0 and 10-0.
Cade Baldridge and Sheppard both hit home runs in the opener for Roff.
Easton Riddle led Roff at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, and RBI and a run scored, while Sheppard finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Riddle tossed a shutout for Roff. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just two hits in three innings.
Sophomore Cade Graves tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the title game. He struck out four and walked four in four innings.
McCarter hit two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored in a nine-hit RHS attack. Cade Baldrige also went deep for the Tigers. McCarter and Baldridge both have nine home runs this fall.
Asher rolls to district crown
ASHER — Propelled by a 16-hit attack, Asher riddled Kiowa 14-4 Friday en route to a Class B district baseball championship.
The Indians, 14-12, advance to regional tournament play on Thursday.
Asher recorded three home runs — Devon Lamb’s two-run shot in the first inning, Garrett Leba’s two-run job in the second and Kelby Fowler’s solo effort in the seventh. Fowler is a freshman.
For Lamb, a junior who was 3-for-3 (including a double) with three runs batted, it was his seventh home run of the season.
Asher scored in five of seven innings, including four runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Leba, who also tripled, went 3-for-5 on the day with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Doubling for Asher were Bryce Lamb, Devon Lamb and Raygan Kuhlman.
Kuhlman, a freshman, went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs.
Bryce Lamb and Mikey Vanschuyver notched two singles apiece.
Fowler earned the pitching triumph, surrendering three hits in seven innings. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed just two earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.