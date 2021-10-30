The Latta High School softball team ran through their District 2A-4 opponents like a hot knife through butter, finishing with a perfect 14-0 record. The Lady Panthers also dominated the all-district postseason awards.
Seven LHS players made the list — including two of the top honors — when the 2A All-District awards were released earlier this month.
Jade Sanders was named the 2A-4 Player of the Year and Taryn Batterton was named the all-district Pitcher of the Year.
Sanders got it done for Latta from the plate and the pitcher’s circle. She hit .446 with one home run, two triples, 10 doubles, 32 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She was a perfect 6-of-6 on stolen base attempts.
As a pitcher for the Lady Panthers, she finished with a record of 15-3. She struck out 158, walked 35 and carried a 1.15 ERA.
Batterton was equally dominant on from the circle for Latta. She struck out 160, walked 23 and finished the year with a 0.67 ERA. Batterton ended up with a 14-4 record.
LHS sophomore Jayci Prine was named an all-district catcher. She threw out 7-of-17 base runners and had a pair of pickoffs. At the plate, Prine hit .279 with three home runs, one triple, seven doubles, 30 RBIs and 14 runs scored. She also drew 16 walks.
Senior Triniti Cotanny was named the 2A-4 first baseman. She hit .337 with two home runs, one triple, 13 doubles, 27 RBIs and scored 22 runs.
The 2A-4 All-District second baseman was Latta junior Brooklyn Ryan. She hit a blazing .466 with three home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 31 RBIs and scored 47 runs. She had 15 stolen bases and was caught only four times.
Senior Jaylee Willis was named one of four 2A-4 outfielders. She hit .434 with two home runs, three triples 14 doubles, 38 RBIs and scored a team-best 48 runs. She finished a perfect 13-of-13 in stolen base attempts.
LHS freshman standout Savannah Senkel was named an all-district utility player. She batted .313 with two triples, four doubles, 17 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Senkel also stole 9-of-10 bases and was solid defensively all year in her starts at shortstop and third base.
Missy Rogers of Latta was named the District 2A-4 Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panthers to an overall record of 32-8 and a playoff run that ended with a 3-2 loss to Morrison in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals.
The Konawa Lady Tigers had three 2A-4 all-district players.
Senior Tyra Yahola was named the Offensive Player of the Year. She hit .475 with one home run, seven triples, eight doubles and 19 runs scored for the Lady Tigers.
KHS senior Julie Coats was named an all-district pitcher. She struck out 132 and walked 51 in 107.2 innings.
Sophomore Jaylyn Isaacs was an all-district utility player for Konawa. She hit .265 with two triples, four doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs scored.
The other local team in District 2A-4 — the Stratford Lady Bulldogs — had two on the postseason awards list. Freshman Kennedy Layton was an all-district pitcher and senior Brynn Savage was an all-district utility player.
Other All-District 2A-4 award winners included: Ramsey Webb of Healdton, Defensive Player of the Year; Logan Pedersen of Dibble, Newcomer of the Year; Lizzy Wolf of Healdton, all-district pitcher; Macey Merrick, all-district catcher; Sabra Spieker of Dibble, all-district second baseman; Brynli Tucker of Healdton, all-district third baseman; Tami Prineaux of Wewoka, all-district third baseman; Keeley Scott of Dibble, all-district outfielder; Bella Spellman of Healdton, all-district outfielder; Kaylei Clinton of Dibble, Keelie Anderson of Wynnewood, Maggie Zeier of Wewoka, Elaine Berryhill of Okemah and Gracie Matthews of Healdton, all-district utility players.
