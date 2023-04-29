SILO — The 10th-ranked Latta Lady Panthers piled up 20 hits in six innings and overwhelmed No. 7 Valliant 13-3 to claim the runner-up trophy at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Silo on Thursday.
Latta will enter next week’s Class 4A State Tournament with a 24-17 record while Valliant saw its season end at 21-10.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad opened regional play with a 12-4 win over the same Lady Bulldogs before dropping a 12-7 decision to No. 4 Silo in the championship game. Silo enters the state tournament at 29-10. The Class 4A State Tournament will be played Wednesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The bracket is expected to be released Sunday afternoon or Monday morning.
Latta 13, Vallaint 3
Valliant scored twice in the top of the first inning but Latta responded with four runs in the bottom half of the first and never looked back.
Latta scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to build a 10-3 lead and ended the game via the run rule by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth. Talise Parnell and Brooklyn Ryan hit back-to-back solo home runs to start the sixth frame and Ayzia Booth later delivered a one-out RBI double for the walk-off hit. Booth turned in a 4-for-4 effort that included a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ryan led Latta’s 20-hit barrage, going 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored. Parnell went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaycee Presley finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Audrey Forshay went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Kylie Corley led Valliant at the plate with a 3-for-3 outing.
Silo 12, Latta 7
The Lady Rebels used the long ball to surge past Latta. Silo got home runs from Charley Hampton, Connie Tubby, Bree Ginn and Brooklyn Toney.
Latta led 7-5 after a two-out, two RBI single by Jaycee Presley in the top of the fourth inning.
Silo responded with three runs in the fifth inning and pulled away with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Talise Parnell led the LHS offense by smacking three doubles and scoring three runs. Laraby Jennings and Ayzia Booth finished with two hits apiece for Latta. Jennings knocked in a run and Booth had two RBIs. Brooklyn Ryan went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two runs scored in Latta’s 12-hit offense.
Avery Beauchamp finished 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in a 19-hit Silo offense. Hampton went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored from the SHS leadoff position. Toney finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Dylan Paddock also had three hits and knocked in a run.
Tubbey ended up 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Rebels.
Latta 12, Valliant 4
The Lady Panthers quickly erased an early 2-0 deficit with three runs in the top of the second inning and five runs in the third to surge to an 8-2 lead. Latta tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Talisa Parnell hit two home runs for Latta — she now has 23 bombs in 32 games for the Lady Panthers. The returning Jacyee Prine, who had just one game under her belt before the regional tournament due to rehabbing an injury — blasted her first home run of the spring.
Parnell uncorked a three-run shot in the top of the second inning that put Latta on top 3-2. Prine, who was pinch-hitting, and Parnell both hit two-run shots in the top of the seventh inning. Parnell finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI. Mallory Glenn, Taylor Cotanny and Ayzia Booth also contributed two hits each for Latta. Glenn went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Cotanny went 2-for-3 and had two RBIs and Booth ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Valliant finished with eight total hits, including a pair of solo home runs by Brianna Peters. Karly Cunningham also had two hits, while Axtyn Merrimon doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Bulldogs.
