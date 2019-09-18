TUPELO — Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders combined for a three-inning no-hitter, and the Latta Lady Panthers ran away from Tupelo 17-0 Monday evening.
Tupelo trailed just 3-0 before Latta erupted for 14 runs in the top of the third inning.
Brylea Russell went 2-for-2 with a double, and five runs batted in and scored once to pace a 10-hit LHS offense.
Batterton struck out five batters and allowed no walks, and Sanders recorded a pair of strikeouts with no walks in relief.
Joining Russell with multiple hits was Abbi Atkinson, who finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Brooklyn Ryan was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
Camryn Jesse ended up 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Triniti Cotanny drove in a run, scored twice and drew a pair of walks for the visitors.
Starter Breonna D’Aguanno took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Kylee Watson.
Latta improved to 21-2 on the year and has now won nine games in a row. Tupelo slipped to 4-14.
Vanoss roughs up Okemah
VANOSS — Riley Reed fired a four-inning, no-hit shutout, hit a triple, drove in two runs and scored once to help Class A No. 9 Vanoss blank Okemah 10-0 in four innings.
Reed struck out four and walked only three in working all four innings.
Jace Underwood, who was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Addison Dalton, who finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, contributed big to the Lady Wolves’ 11-hit assault.
Two other Vanoss players – Brinn Brassfield (1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk) and Rileigh Rush (1-for-2) — also knocked in two runs each. Jadyn Dalton (1-for-1) and Kara Carlson (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI.
Vanoss, which is now carrying a 12-game winning streak, improved to 24-4, while Okemah dropped to 12-13.
Plainview walks off against Byng
PLAINVIEW — A walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning by Tatum Brewster capped a two-run rally, and the host Plainview Lady Indians edged the Byng Lady Pirates 5-4 on Monday.
Plainview had a 13-5 advantage in total hits. McKinley Feazle was the only multiple hitter for the Lady Pirates, going 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Kennedy Large also doubled once, and knocked in a run in a losing cause. She finished 1-for-2 while scoring once and also drawing a walk. Teammate Trenity Miller ended up 1-for-3 with a walk.
Five players had multiple hits for Plainview.
Feazle suffered the pitching loss in relief of the starter, Addison McGill, who struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs in five innings.
Riley Grant earned the mound win for Plainview. She struck out seven, walked five and allowed three earned runs in seven innings. She helped her own cause by going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lady Indians improved to 7-13 on the year, while Byng dipped to 16-8. Byng is now 4-5 in District 4A-2 action, while Plainview is 3-8. Bridge Creek is just above the Lady Pirates in the fourth spot at 4-4.
Savanna slips past Konawa
KONAWA — The host Konawa Lady Tigers were plagued by seven errors in dropping a 6-4 decision to Savanna on Monday.
Savanna held an 11-8 advantage in total hits, and four of its players had multiple efforts. Ariana Byington had two hits and two RBIs, while Breia Roe went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
For Konawa, Camry Whitekiller went 3-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Charlyee Ortiz finished 2-for-4 with a triple. Jaylyn Isaacs was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jaelyn Flanary ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk.
Julie Coats took the pitching loss, and only three of the six runs scored off her were earned. She struck out six and walked only one.
Byington was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out six, walked two and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game effort.
The Lady Tigers fell to 9-14 on the season and are now 3-5 in District 2A-4 play, while Savanna improved to 7-14 and 3-6. Colbert and Calera are just ahead of the Lady Tigers in the third and fourth spots in the standings with identical 4-3 district marks.
Sulphur sweeps by Little Axe
LITTLE AXE — Blakelyn Barber tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout while striking out five and walking only one Monday, and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs slammed Little Axe 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Macenzie Ruth fueled Sulphur’s 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Abby Beck and Meredith Jones each homered for the Lady Bulldogs.
Beck finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Jones was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Harley Beesley (2-for-3 with a run scored) and Makella Mobly (2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored) also figured big into the Sulphur offense, which produced 13 hits.
Game 2
Sulphur 10, Little Axe 0
Owen West hurled a five-inning, one-hitter and Macenzie Ruth homered, and the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs completed the sweep with another 10-0 victory.
West struck out four and allowed only three walks in pitching all five innings. Ruth had a 3-for-4 performance with the homer, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Makella Mobly led the way for Sulphur by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored. The Lady Bulldogs, who pounded out 16 hits, received multi-hit outings from Shallen Mershon (2-for-3 with two RBIs), Abby Beck (2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored) and Kady Lynch (2-for-4 with one RBI).
Sulphur improved to 20-3 overall and is now atop the District 3A-3 standings at 11-1. Lexington is next at 7-1.
